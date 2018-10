Swachh Bharat Mission vital for India as well as The World: Vice President

The Swachh Bharat Mission is vital for India as well as the World

saw participation of Minister of Sanitation from over fifty countries

The focus has enabled more than 400 million people to shun open defecation in the last four years.

Swachh Bharat Mission and complimented India for ensuring sanitation for 86 million households in rural areas.

Website

Twitter

Facebook

Social media tags

For Media Inquiries