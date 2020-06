Maharashtra clears import of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug with a proven record of efficacy against Covid-19

The state government on Saturday announced it had initiated the process to procure , a day after Mumbai Mirror reported the state was dilly-dallying despite the city running out of the crucial drug and a Bangladeshi manufacturer offering 10,000 vials.



Remdesivir, an antiviral drug with a proven record of efficacy against Covid-19, has been widely used across the world. In Mumbai, it has been made available to some critical patients -- mostly people with deep pockets and influence -- on compassionate grounds, though the drug regulator cleared it only for “restricted emergency use” on Monday.