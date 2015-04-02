Maharashtra govt to build 56 lakh toilets

Updated: April 2, 2015 11:03 IST Maharashtra government to build 56 lakh toilets as part of Centre's cleanliness campaign - The Hindu Maharashtra Government has decided to construct 56 lakh toilets in the state by 2019 under the cleanliness campaign of central government. Maharashtra Government has decided to construct 56 lakh toilets in the state by 2019 under the cleanliness campaign of central government. When the project is completed, all families in the state will have a toilet in their home, Water Supply Minister Babanrao Lonikar told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday. The central and state governments’ provision for building personal toilets has been increased to Rs 12,000 from Rs 4,000 earlier, the BJP leader from Marathwada said. He said “cleanliness ambassadors” would be appointed at village-level to ensure rural sanitation and half of them will be women. The Minister said sanitation parks will be set up at tehsil level, which will enable gram panchayats to check various models of toilets and select any of them for building in their village.