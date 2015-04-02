/ Register

  Saturday, August 25, 2018

Maharashtra govt to build 56 lakh toilets

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hindustani78, Apr 2, 2015.

    Hindustani78

    Updated: April 2, 2015 11:03 IST
    Maharashtra government to build 56 lakh toilets as part of Centre's cleanliness campaign - The Hindu

    Maharashtra Government has decided to construct 56 lakh toilets in the state by 2019 under the cleanliness campaign of central government.
    Maharashtra Government has decided to construct 56 lakh toilets in the state by 2019 under the cleanliness campaign of central government.

    When the project is completed, all families in the state will have a toilet in their home, Water Supply Minister Babanrao Lonikar told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday.

    The central and state governments’ provision for building personal toilets has been increased to Rs 12,000 from Rs 4,000 earlier, the BJP leader from Marathwada said.

    He said “cleanliness ambassadors” would be appointed at village-level to ensure rural sanitation and half of them will be women.

    The Minister said sanitation parks will be set up at tehsil level, which will enable gram panchayats to check various models of toilets and select any of them for building in their village.
     
    Hindustani78

    Odisha leads in building community toilets, Gujarat in household segment | Zee News
    Last Updated: Friday, April 3, 2015 - 13:43

    New Delhi: Odisha is the leader in construction of community toilets while Gujarat is ahead of other states in building of household toilets, according to the Urban Development Ministry data.


    As per the data, 2,70,069 household toilets were constructed across the country during the last financial year, out of which Gujarat accounted for 60 per cent with 1,65,376 toilets.
    Madhya Pradesh constructed 99,151 household toilets followed by Karnataka with 4,697, the data says.

    In the segment of community toilets, a total of 1,222 seats were built during 2014-15. Odisha was ahead of others, having constructed 740 seats. Andaman & Nicobar Islands reported construction of 200 and Karnataka has built 100 community toilet seats.

    In promoting solid waste management, Gujarat led others having reported 100 per cent collection and transportation of municipal solid waste in 120 of the 195 towns in the state. Odisha has done so in respect of 107 towns and Karnataka in 40 towns.

    In all, 329 of the 4,041 statutory towns have reported 100 per cent collection and transportation of municipal solid waste.

    The Central government had launched 'Swachh Bharat Mission' on October 2, 2014 with the objective of ensuring cleanliness in all the 4,041 statutory cities and towns of the country by October 2, 2019 which marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    The five-year Swachh Bharat Mission is to be implemented at a total cost of Rs 62,009 cr with a targeted construction of 1.04 cr household toilets, 2.51 lakh community toilet seats and 2.55 lakh public toilet seats besides assisting 37 cr urban people in solid waste management.

    Construction of toilets is accorded priority under the Mission to enable "open defecation free" urban areas.

    During 2014-15, a total of about Rs 900 cr has been sanctioned by the ministry and an amount of about Rs 700 cr has been released to States/UTs based on proposals received under Swachh Bharat Mission.

    PTI
     
    jbgt90

    Haven't been home to Mumbai in a while but i have noticed quiet a few portable toilets installed in Hyd, right here in HI Tec .
     
    Hindustani78

    HiTech city is newly expanded area but still Hyderabad city is having Sanitation and Sewerage Board since the time of Independence. Housing board projects since 1950 were having good sanitation system for the citizens of Hyderabad.

    In 2007, the government asked the HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to implement a sewerage master plan for Hi-tech City and adjoining areas.
     
    ArsalanKhan21

    In India, the Hindus on average have lower number of toilets than Muslims.

    Open defecation solves the child mortality puzzle among Indian Muslims | Ars Technica

    Open defecation solves the child mortality puzzle among Indian Muslims
    Child mortality is lower among Muslims despite being poorer and less educated
    by Akshat Rathi - Jun 4, 2014 9:25am EDT

    In India, Hindus are, on average, richer and more educated than Muslims. But oddly, Hindus' child mortality rate is much higher. All observable factors say Hindus should fare better, but they don't. Economists refer to this as the Muslim mortality puzzle.

    In a new study, researchers believe that they may have found a solution to the puzzle. And, surprisingly, the solution lies in a single factor referred to as "a particular sanitation externality"—open defecation.

    Asian enigma
    As far back as 1925, when India was still a British colony with a population of 280 million, Mahatma Gandhi said, "Sanitation is more important than independence." Although his concern then was less to do with public health and more to do with human dignity, heeding his words would have improved—and in many cases saved—the lives of millions who were yet to be born.

    Today more than 600 million Indians defecate in the open. But India is not the only country to face this problem—15 percent of the world's population does that. Recent research has shown that open defecation leads to higher child mortality rates and stunted growth. Some regions in India do worse than sub-Saharan Africa on those parameters.

    Dean Spears at Delhi School of Economics had been studying the effects of open defecation in India, which led him to a solution for the "Asian enigma"—why are Indian children shorter, on average, than African children, even though people are poorer, on average, in Africa. The height of children is one of the most important measures of their wellbeing, and Spears and his colleagues found that it is severely affected by open defecation.

    Poor children play in the same fields where their friends and parents relieve themselves. Disease-causing bacteria and parasites then end up on these children's hands and feet, eventually landing in their food and drink. While some of these bugs make people sick, the symptoms of others may not be visible until later in life. Many years of exposure to such bugs can cause enetropathy—a chronic intestinal problem that prevents proper absorption of calories and nutrients, leading to stunted growth.

    Disease transmission via open defecation has not been unique to the developing world. Between 1910 and 1915, the Rockefeller Foundation spent millions to eradicate hookworm infection in southern US. The disease is spread via human feces, and barefoot children came in contact with it while using unsanitary outhouses.

    Religious issues
    When Spears, along with Arabinda Ghosh and Oliver Cumming, published their work on stunted growth, they relied on data derived from the HUNGaMA (hunger and malnutrition) survey, which looked at thousands of people in a few representative districts throughout India. For the new study, however, a more reliable data source is the government-run National Family Health Survey, which collects information from women aged 13 to 49. Apart from personal information, the survey asks them to report birth and death histories, as well as information about household assets, infrastructure, and health habits (including information about toilet facilities and their usage). The database Spears and his team selected had about 310,000 Hindu and Muslim children from three survey rounds conducted in 1992, 1998, and 2005.

    Religious communities may settle in a certain part of a village or town in India. While India boasts of people of many different religions, Hindus and Muslims make up the bulk of the population, which means that they were the easiest groups to study.

    Using all those factors, statistical analysis revealed that open defecation may contribute to the difference in child mortality rates. "We show that the entire gap between Muslim and Hindu child mortality can be accounted for by a particular kind of sanitation externality," wrote Spears and Michael Geruso, professor of economics at the University of Texas at Austin, in their working paper. They found that Muslims, regardless of income, were 20 percent more likely to use toilets than Hindus.

    More convincingly, the analysis showed that moving from a locality where everybody defecates in the open to a locality where no one does is associated with a larger difference in child mortality than moving from the bottom quintile of asset wealth to the top quintile.

    "I am not surprised that there are differences among religious groups," said Jeroen Ensink, a lecturer in public health engineering at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who has worked on sanitation practices in India.

    Could differences in open defecation be just one factor among other differences in general hygiene practices? Probably not. Spears and Geruso found no systematic differences among the religious groups when it came to hand washing or water purification techniques.

    It was important to be sure that there were no other systematic differences among religious practices of Hindus and Muslims that could have contributed. In "the rare places where Hindus are less likely to defecate in the open than Muslims," Spears and Geruso found that the advantage reverses—child mortality among Hindus turns out to be lower than that among Muslims.

    The analysis also showed that Hindu households residing in villages with majority Muslim population experienced lower child mortality than Hindus living among other Hindus. The reverse also held true—Muslims living among Hindus had higher mortality rates than if they lived among Muslims. "This is consistent with the findings that it is not your own hygiene practices but that of your neighbors which matter most," said Sandy Cairncross, a professor of environmental health also at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who has worked in India to increase toilet use.

    A positive sign is that Spears and Geruso found breastfeeding could counteract the negative effects of poor sanitation. The reason is that breastfed children are less exposed to disease-causing germs directly through contaminated water and food, even if the mother was exposed to those germs directly.

    This study only draws a correlational link between open defecation and child mortality rates among religious groups. "The causes could lie in the differences among Hindu and Muslim religious codes," said Ensink.

    For a causal link to be established, an experiment will have to be done where a select group is provided with more toilets and health information that increases their use of them. But such a study won't pass ethical committees, because the benefits of toilet use are clear. It is not ethical to knowingly deprive any community of these benefits, which means it is not ethical to have a control group.

    Behavioral change
    What is clear is that reducing the number of those who defecate in the open will have a large impact on the health of individuals and the communities they live in. However, changing behavior, even if the benefits are so obvious, is easier said than done. The Indian government has spent millions to build toilet facilities through programs such as Total Sanitation Campaign, but they often remain unused or are repurposed.

    "Just because they have a latrine, people don't stop defecating in the open," said Cairncross. His work in Asia and Africa has revealed that people don't install toilet facilities for health reasons. Instead the common reasons cited are security, social prestige, and dignity.

    While education can help change behavior and hygiene practices, it is a slow process. The problem is so large and so urgent that Ensink thinks that policies need to be set in place to drive behavioral change.

    This article was first published on Scroll.
     
    Last edited: Apr 4, 2015
    East or West India Best

    Can someone post pictures of how these toilets look? Also why don't Hindus like toilets?
     
    Hindustani78

    I think there are many models depending on the funds and regions.

    [​IMG]

    Ghaziabad-based Dabur, too, is using the opportunity provided by the Swachh Bharat Mission
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Tamil Nadu
    [​IMG] [​IMG]
     
    SarthakGanguly

    We have declared war on Toilets. It is in our blood.
     
    East or West India Best

    Only these two should be made. If things look nice people will use them. Plastic container ones look bad and are too close together.

    Also, are you sure top picture is India? Looks too developed.

    Edit: I looked it up and it's in Malaysia not India.

    Toilet murdabad! Toilets murdabad!! Toilets murdabad!!!
     
    Hindustani78

    Yes quite sure , Hope to get more pictures.

    Work is going on with full swing.

    Report Card status of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) as on 4 /4/2015 State:- TELANGANA

    Constructed
    School Toilets     44460 out of 48268
    Sanitary Complex 47 out of 53
    Anganwadi Toilets 5527 out of 6176

    Report Card status of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) as on 4 /4/2015 State:- ANDHRA PRADESH

    School Toilets 71448 out of 73140
    Sanitary Complex 522 out of 954
    Anganwadi Toilets 6273 out of 8814.


     
    ArsalanKhan21

    Pakistan also needs to build public toilets in cities, towns and villages. We need better sanitation to avoid child mortality and diseases.
     
    ranjeet

    Why India is spending crores of rupees on toilets when more than 60% of their people die of hunger. Khilana kuch hai nahi upar se Modi pet khaali karne ke liye jagah aur banwa raha hai.
     
    Hindustani78

    Yehi problem hai , Agar toilets banawo tou bhook aur khane ki baaten.

    If Indians go to Mars then its a problem , If Indians spend on defense then its a problem, If Indian immigrants go aboard then its a problem, If Indians make toilets then its a problem. Why all are so much after India and Indians everywhere ?

    Jeene do Indians ko .
     
    bongbang

    For densely areas where no option to setup more. Desi style portable toilet

    mobile_toilet_-480x398.jpg
     
    ArsalanKhan21

    Aap yeh bhi bataey kay pandra say bees billion dollars raflae par bhi to karch ho rahain hay. You criticize India building toilets to meet a urgent of the population need while support the $15-20 billion dollars on Rafales. Toilet money is spend in India while much of Rafale money will go to France.
     
