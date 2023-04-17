What's new

Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony turns deadly; 11 die, over 600 suffer heat stroke.

heat stroke.jpeg


Maharashtra Heat Stroke: 11 deaths, over 600 suffer heatstroke in Bhushan Award Ceremony | Navi Mumbai News - Times of India (indiatimes.com)
 
-=virus=- said:
who cares

accha hua mar gae saaley

or are you a sissy and crying real tears over this bit of rando news ?

@jamahir bhikari toh actually cries tears everyday reading about shit like this
Not that i really care about these people, but millions of you gobarbhakts bit the dust after attending kumbh mela and Modi jee’s rallies during covid despite covering yourselves up with cow faeces and urine.



1681707798388.jpeg
 
iamnobody said:
I am glad that I did not take the 💉💉💉


Just wondering why Modi ji coerced Hindus to take the 💉 while letting Muslims remain unvaxxed?

@-=virus=- @Raj-Hindustani
no, unvaxxed musalmans have it much tougher than Hindus

as a privileged brahmin, I was asked if I was vaxxed a few times at airports.. I spoke the truth and said "no, am I not allowed to board ?"

"its ok sir", with a smile.. was the reply every time

never masked up either.. air hostesses asked me to mask up.. I said no.. they went away.

brahmin power
more beautiful than flower

RealDeal said:
Not that i really care about these people, but millions of you gobarbhakts bit the dust after attending kumbh mela and Modi jee’s rallies during covid despite covering yourselves up with cow faeces and urine.
are you a chamaar ?
 
-=virus=- said:
no, unvaxxed musalmans have it much tougher than Hindus

as a privileged brahmin, I was asked if I was vaxxed a few times at airports.. I spoke the truth and said "no, am I not allowed to board ?"

"its ok sir", with a smile.. was the reply every time

never masked up either.. air hostesses asked me to mask up.. I said no.. they went away.

brahmin power
more beautiful than flower


are you a chamaar ?
Muslims brazenly flouted lockdown norms. Their privilege is bigger than yours.

Hail Maulana Maudiji
 

