  Monday, August 27, 2018

Mahaaz with Wajahid Saeed Khan - Naya Pakistan 1 WEEK REPORT on Imran Khan Performance!

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Clutch, Aug 27, 2018 at 12:28 AM.

  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:28 AM #1
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:32 AM #2
    Isn't Wajahat Pro-PML(N)?
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 12:36 AM #3
    @django
    JJOS
     
    Last edited: Aug 27, 2018 at 12:52 AM
  Aug 27, 2018 at 1:07 AM #4
    What’s jjos?
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 1:13 AM #5
    Jo Jeetay Oss ke Sath :p: just kidding..

    He normally focusses on visible things and now Imran Khan's performance is visible so he is appreciating. Furthermore, he was never against IK like some lifafa sahafi like Saleem Safi, Hamid Mir, Najam Sethi or Kamran etc.. He is more like a reporter.and he does Mahaz which is different type of show...It is not a purely political show...
    @LeGenD
     
  Aug 27, 2018 at 2:16 AM #6
    He needsneeds a to make his reports... Access in Pakistan a lot of times means a$$*kiss for access of those in power.

    Self interests trumps everything.. that is why most of these journalists have brown stained chapped lips.
     
