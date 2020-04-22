Magnetocaloric Materials and Fundamentals of Magnetic Cooling (Cooling without using superconductors directly concerns warships and submarines, in particular ferromagnetism.)SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF GRAPHENE NANOPLATETLa0.7Ca0.3MnO3 COMPOSITESBursa Uludağ University Graduate School of Natural and Applied Sciences Department of PhysicsBarış MAÇAN