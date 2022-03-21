MAFTA Duty Free Union Proposal for OIC Conference

Multilateral Alliance for a Free Trade Agreement (MAFTA)



Formation of a Duty Free Economic Block MAFTA composed of Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, China, UAE, Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Venezuela, Japan, Cuba, Bolivia, Ireland, Albania, Brunei Dar as Salam, Bangladesh, Sudan, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Palestinian Authority for free trade without or at reduced customs duties.



A MAFTA secretariat should be formed in Pakistan to coordinate all the activities.



Pakistan can benefit from adaptation of the advanced technologies from brotherly countries.



Afghanistan can benefit from export of its fruits and import of goods from the countries in the bloc.



Malaysia and Indonesia are rich in Palm oil and can meet the needs of member countries. Malaysia is also ahead in technology.



Pakistan is a big exporter of Textile and Leather goods and has a growing Defense Industry.



Brazil is an important member of BRICS group and the biggest exporter in South America.



Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela are major exporters of crude oil. Russia is also a big exporter of gas and can supply Pakistan through its purchased gas from Turkmenistan.



Japan is the technological giant of the East and is already helping Pakistan in various projects. Its economy is in recession and would benefit from exports to the bloc.



Republic of Ireland is known for its independent foreign policy and business friendly environment on the European mainland.



The Palestinians in the Palestinian Authority and Diaspora are the most educated people among the Arabs, they can provide the export of human and intellectual capital composed of Doctors, Engineers, Teachers to areas selected for development like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sudan etc.



Turkey is leading the Muslim world in technology, foreign investment and outreach.



Food security is one of the biggest issues and by cooperating with South American countries agriculture technology and commodities can be imported and corporate farms can also be established there.