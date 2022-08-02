Mafia's final attempt via ECP: Disqualify Imran Khan

PTI is saying decision is a joke and will not stand in courts. There are technical holes in it size of Jupiter. The amounts come from bank transactions and itself are so small that its senseless to even investigate. Perhaps so. They are right if this was a real country and there were real courts. It's a one sided decision only against PTI without any investigation of PPP and PMLN who took funds from OBL to rig elections.



But look closely. None of this matters.



ECP decision regarding PTI has only one angle actually and its clearly shown in it to target IK using "sadiq and ameen" crap and create basis for his disqualification based on senseless twisting of technicalities. It's a banana republic under control of self centered traitors, so anything can happen here.



Only thing Pakistanis need to remember is IK has nothing to lose. At 70 years of age he has had more than an eventful and recognised life.



It's about 220 million Pakistans and future of their children.



Whether we will remain slaves of brown slaves who are slaves of white slaves.



Or will we liberate this country and gain its second and final independence.



Only thing that can reverse this bhondi attempt is again, intense public pressure and laan taan on engineers of this whole circus who want to take the country back to their "controlled status quo" state where they control everything and people love them for it.



A threat of uncontrolled chaos will reverse it and their plans. Nothing else.