Mafia Boss can become Finance minister in Pakistan

Mafia takeover
By Faraz Khan


KARACHI: Lyari&#8217;s most prominent gangster Rehman Dakait and his group are involved in talks with the government to surrender in exchange for becoming public servants, Daily Times has learned.

&#8220;These all are my efforts. I talked with the gangsters and have given them a package,&#8221; confirmed PPP MNA Nabeel Gabol while talking to Daily Times. &#8220;The talks are continuing.&#8221; All cases will be checked because in the past the police nominated them in a majority of fake cases. However, the other minor cases will also be sorted out and they will be cleared. &#8220;I also warned them that Lyari should be cleared of even a single bullet, when they will be released. We will also give them better employment.&#8221;

Sources said that Dakait could even be a minister in the future. The gangsters who have reportedly agreed to surrender include members of sub-groups such as Baba Ladla, Abdul Jabbar Jhengu and Jabbar Lungra.

This much was also confirmed by the home minister. &#8220;We have some unofficial reports on the surrender of Lyari&#8217;s gangsters groups,&#8221; said Sindh Home Minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza while talking to Daily Times Monday. &#8220;We came here to resolve issues and not exacerbate them. If these gangsters want to surrender and be public servants it would be good.&#8221; He said that their cases would be studied and they would be dealt with a &#8220;facilitated as much as possible according to the law&#8221;. The government is more interested in why they chose a life of crime. &#8220;Because we do not believe in killing we will do everything possible for the betterment of society,&#8221; he said.

There are potential motives behind these meetings. The first is to maintain law and order in Lyari and end the gang war. And the second is that the people of Lyari, especially the Rehman Dakait group, have been against Nabeel Gabol because he did not according to them take much interest in them since he was elected in the 2002 elections. Thus, several PPP workers and supporters and even Rehman Dakait group members were joining the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). This needed to be stopped.

People sent e-mails and letters to the late PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto when she announced her return to Karachi, demanding the removal of Gabol. Following this, Gabol met with Dakait and assured of his full support. The settlement of cases has also been under discussion.

Dakait mostly led the PPP rallies before and after the elections. Not only in Lyari, but across the city, members of his group participated in and led the rallies that Dakait could not join. Recently, Dakait, along with Gabol, met in Islamabad with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, where Zardari and Gabol assured Rehman his cases would be settled. Earlier, Gabol himself went to Dubai to meet Zardari to discuss Dakait&#8217;s issues.

There were also reports that Gabol met Haji Lalu, the father of Arshad Pappu, in jail. Lalu is the man who started the first drug business and Dakait had worked under Lalu. Nowadays, Lalu and his three sons are in jail. And the Arshad Pappu group members, Ghaffar Zikri and Dr Shoaib, have also agreed to surrender.

There were also reports that Gabol is not taking interest in the Arshad Pappu group because it has almost been eliminated, mostly owing to the unavailability of leadership. That&#8217;s why Pappu&#8217;s group is depending on Ghaffar Zikri and Dr Shoaib, the chiefs of Pappu&#8217;s sub-groups.

Pappu&#8217;s hold has been limited to Zikri Mohalla and Para, while Rehman&#8217;s group has taken control of nearly 99 percent of the areas in Lyari. Sources said that their arrests may soon be shown in a fake encounter, after Rehman&#8217;s meeting with high officials of Sindh police. Rehman has also demanded not be killed in the encounter.

Home Minister Zulfikar Mirza said recently in a press conference on Lyari, &#8220;It is not necessary to kill people to stop the violence. Unemployment is a major cause and we will provide jobs.&#8221;

Nowadays, Dakait is taking interest in eliminating street crimes by putting up banners saying, &#8216;Lyari ki awam Sardar Abdul Rehman bhai ko shukarguzar hain kay unhon nay Lyari main aman barqarar rakhnay kay liye apna bharpur kirdaar ada kia&#8217; (We, the people of Lyari, thank Sardar [Lord] Abdul Rehman who has played a full role in maintaining peace in the town).


Daily Times - Leading News Resource of Pakistan
 
Welcome to demo-crazy; If this is what people want; then I guess they deserve it & they better stop complaining.
 
A.Rahman said:
Welcome to demo-crazy; If this is what people want; then I guess they deserve it & they better stop complaining.
Click to expand...

Oh i guess you missed the news where new democracy has abolished the requirement for education to be a politician.:crazy:

The Supreme Court on Monday scrapped the graduation condition for legislators imposed by President Pervez Musharraf in 2002, declaring it a negation of fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

&#8220;For reasons to be recorded later, this petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, is allowed. The provisions of Article 8(A) of the Conduct of General Election Order, 2002 (Chief Executive&#8217;s Order No 7 of 2002) and clause (cc) of subsection (1) of section 99 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) 1976, are declared to be void prospectively on account of their being inconsistent with articles 17 (freedom of association) and 25 (equality of citizen) of the Constitution,&#8221; said a short order announced by a seven-member bench of the Supreme Court, accepting a joint petition filed by JUI-F members Mohammad Nasir Mehmood and Shameer Ahmed, after two days of hearing.

Chief Justice Abdul Hameed Dogar headed the bench which included Justice Faqir Mohammad Khokhar, Justice Ijazul Hassan, Justice Mohammad Moosa K. Leghari, Justice Chaudhry Ejaz Yousaf, Justice Syed Sakhi Hussain Bukhari and Justice Syed Zawwar Hussain Jaffery.

In July 11, 2002, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court had upheld the graduation condition for legislators on a petition moved by the PML-Q.

In 2002, through Article 8(A) of the Chief Executive Order No 17, Section 99 (1)(CC) was inserted into the Representation of Peoples Act 1976, requiring a contesting candidate to be at least a graduate in any discipline or holder of a degree recognised by the Higher Education Commission.

&#8220;I will file a review against the order,&#8221; Dr Aslam Khaki, an Islamic jurist, who through an application had supported the graduation condition, told Dawn.

&#8220;I still believe that the law on the condition of graduation is protected under the Constitution and, therefore, this court has no jurisdiction to examine its validity,&#8221; he said, adding that by making the order prospective, great discrimination had been made to those who could not participate in 2008 elections because of this condition.

MMA Senator Kamran Murtaza who represented the petitioners termed the apex court&#8217;s verdict a good decision. &#8220;It has struck down an incorrect law introduced to benefit only one per cent of the total population of 160 million people,&#8221; he added.

Attorney General Malik Mohammad Qayyum described the graduation condition as a &#8220;one-man law&#8221; made in negation of democracy and political justice. &#8220;If someone has a bachelor degree, does it mean that he is also well versed with the legislation process,&#8221; he asked.

He said that the law had been examined earlier without going into its reasonableness and added that through this an elitist democracy had been created to establish a class in society. &#8220;Can only three per cent of the total registered voters (68.1 million) be allowed to govern the country,&#8221; he asked.

Advocate Raja Niaz Rathore, counsel for the federal government, requested the court to strike down the graduation condition for being a &#8220;bad law&#8221;.

Dr Aslam Khaki argued before the bench that acceptance of the instant petition would mean that the elected national and provincial assemblies would stand dissolved, requiring a fresh election to give right to all those who could not file their nomination papers because of the bar.

By striking a protected law, he said, the building structure of judgment of this court of validating the Nov 3 emergency would also be pulled down.

&#8220;With the blessings of the attorney general, the petitioners want to drag this court into the domain of the legislature,&#8221; he said and warned that the deposed judges were sacked on the allegation of interfering and encroaching upon the functions of other organs of the state, like the legislature and the executive.

Referring to the 2002 verdict, he said, no fresh petition on the same point could be filed; only a review petition was competent.

Senator Murtaza said the graduation condition was the most abused law as forged degrees were being used in the elections. Despite being a graduate assembly, the previous assembly had failed to install a single power house and was also responsible for wheat and sugar crises, he said.
 
we need one "bloody" inquilaab to change how this country is run. my mamoo always told me, "baita, agar kisey koh qatal karna hai, musalman ki badle liye, toh sab se pehli humarey siyasatdannu par shuru karo." :lol:
 
@AZ1 is a fake tweets poster and supported by Youthia Staff/Mods and all youthia then jerk on fake things.

Pervaiz Elahi Punjab k dako ly liye aur establishment ka paalto, jo PTI ki napies change ker ker k thak gya tha.

PTI ab usi adalat ky pass ja rahay jinko galian detay hain aur judges ko "b!tches of riches kehtay hain"

IK/PTI ky saaath double game ho rahi hai.

youthia.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png



