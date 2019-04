Pakistan to mainstream over 30,000 madaris: DG ISPR

‘India continues to lie’

‘Support for Kashmir runs in our veins’

‘No organised terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan’

Action against proscribed organisations

Questions for PTM

The DG ISR said he was the first one who engaged with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).



According to Major General Asif Ghafoor, he was directed by the Army Chief to speak to the PTM and directed not to deal with them strictly.



The military spokesman added that he met with Mohsin Dawar and other PTM leaders who had three initial demands.



“We worked on their genuine demands. We cleared the unexploded mines from the area. We deployed 48 teams, as many as 45 per cent areas were cleared from the mines. We launched awareness campaigns in the area to tell people which areas they shouldn’t visit because of the presence of unexploded bombs. Indeed they suffered casualties. We also lost 101 casualties during the clear up operation. Why did the casualties happen?”



Their second demand was related to checkpoints, said the DG ISPR.



"The Pakistan Army is of the entire community. We don’t go with which province the soldier belongs to. Over 6,000 soldiers were martyred in the operations. They were not of one province, soldiers were from Karachi, Balochistan, Sialkot. He [the soldier] gave his life not for his family but for the country. They [PTM] talk about protecting Pashtuns, where were they when people were being slaughtered and football was being played with the slaughtered heads. Where were Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir and Manzoor Pashteen?”



Their third demand was missing persons with the DG ISPR stating that the legal commission had identified nearly 2,500 cases.



“It’s not their demand. The demand is of Pashtun brothers. The PTM doesn’t even live there. The local people have genuine problems there.”



Having commented on the three demands of the PTM, the DG ISPR then put the following questions to them.