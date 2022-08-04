What's new

Madinah court sentences six Pakistanis for disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabwi

1659636660894.png

Six Pakistanis were found guilty of disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabwi (the Prophet’s Mosque) by shouting slogan during the visit of Pakistani ministers in April last.

The Madinah court awarded sentence of 10 years imprisonment and slapped of 20,000 Riyals fine for disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabwi (the Prophet’s Mosque).

Earlier in April, Tahir Ashrafi, a PM advisor, had said that six Pakistanis had been detained by the Saudi government for disrespecting the Prophet’s mosque by shouting slogans and hackling federal ministers who were visiting the country as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s team.

Two days ago, a Madinah court sentenced them to prison, said Ashrafi.

Three of the accused were sentenced to 10 years in prison, each. Rest were handed eight years imprisonment, he said.

Those who have been sentenced to 10 years include Ans, Irshad and Muhammad Saleem. Others have been identified as Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzala nd Ghulam Muhammad.

The court imposed fine of 20,000 Riyals on each of them and has confiscated their mobile phones.

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident
Several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti at Prophet’s Mosque after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Medina to start his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a viral video, a group of men who encircled the federal ministers, while they were being escorted inside the mosque, used profanities against them for ousting Imran Khan and its government through a no-confidence motion.

Later on, the Saudi authorities confirmed that they had arrested some Pakistani pilgrims on suspicion of being involved in the incident and started the investigation.
The sanctity of such holy places is brought into question, when murderers, looters, sexual predators, tax evaders, suppressors of people, walk under guard, not when people raise their voice against them and their acts on the outside of the mosque. Shameful state of affairs for the Muslim Ummah. We worship and hold in esteem the acts of religiosity, not the core construct and tenants of our religion. Sad.
 
Those who have done such an act should be punished - ACCOUNTABILITY ACROSS THE BOARD.

An innocent question (Masomana Sawal):
Lying, robbing, theft of national and people assets and also supporting criminals do not contradict THE BOOK and the PROPHET MUHAMMAD (PBUH) sayings?

That is also disrespect to THE BOOK and to the PROPHET MUHAMMAD (PBUH) sayings.
 
Those who heckled are in fact defending the sanctity of the mosque by not welcoming thugs and mafia in the holy place. They were telling the whole world look at these thugs doing umrah on looted money. Very disappointed by this court sentence.

Most laws are in fact there to keep the royal family in power.Nothing Islamic. But here the US won't talk about freedom of speech etc because the oil is coming and Israel is protected. What a ugly world we live in....
 

