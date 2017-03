The minister said the state government had shared the information gathered so far in connection with the blast with Central agencies.



Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh today said initial investigation into the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast suggested it was a “terror attack”. Ten persons were injured in the blast, three of them seriously, which occurred when the train was reaching Jabdi station in Shajapur district this morning. “The initial investigation has revealed it was a terror attack. Police have detained the suspects and are interrogating them,” Singh told PTI.