Madhya Pradesh: Radical Hindus attack Dalits with stones for riding on horse

So, a dalit can't ride on a horse because of his low racial/social status. Fine. What should he ride then? Donkey? Or a Bull? Serious question, no trolling please...
 
“One has to go back thousands of years in history to get an answer to this. In Vedic depictions, the horse is the sawaari or the animal on which the dev or god is carried. The upper castes associate the dev with themselves and feel affronted when they see the mounted lower castes at baraats,” says Deepak Tiwari, senior journalist and former V-C of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi University of Journalism in Bhopal. Tiwari is originally a resident of Dhana in Sagar district which lies in the Bundelkhand region. “Riding a horse or mare is perceived as a challenge thrown by the Dalits and the upper castes react violently to it because they feel they must maintain the status quo in rural areas,” he added.
www.indiatoday.in

Why Dalits riding horses gets the goat of upper castes in MP’s Bundelkhand

A Dalit on a horse is perceived as a challenge to the status quo. The issue is acute in the poorer Bundelkhand region, where caste divisions are sharper.
