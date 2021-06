MADEX 2021: HHI Unveils New CVX Aircraft Carrier Design

A new design for CVX, South Korea’s light aircraft carrier program, was revealed by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) at MADEX 2021. The new design is significantly different from both HHI’s own previous design and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)’s current design.

“This does sacrifice internal capacity somewhat. However, the negative effects are more than made up for by the increased length, as well as, the speed and stability that we gain from the design.” Click to expand...





“We built in growth potential from the very beginning. If we install an angled flight deck and arresting wire for when aircraft land, the ship can be configured for STOBAR”. Click to expand...

HHI unveiled a stunning CVX light aircraft carrier design at MADEX 2021 Juho Lee 10 Jun 2021The new design has an empty displacement of 30,000 tons. Despite this, the ship is 60 meters in width, 270 meters in length and has a 260 meter flight deck. This means that it is significantly longer than, but has a similar displacement to, previous designs.,” said an HHI representative who was interviewed byLike the previous design, the ship is capable of carrying 16-20 F-35B fighters, as well as helicopters.The ship features twin islands and two aircraft elevators on either side of the flight deck. The first island will be in charge of overall operations, while the second island will carry out flight control duties. Moreover, the X-shaped design of the new islands provide unique advantages according to the representative.The front island with the new X-shaped design. The AESA radar has been installed on the lower part of the island, unlike in previous designs.,” the representative explained.According to him, the design allows for more efficient flight control as well. “”.Another interesting feature of the HHI design is the focus on unmanned systems. The new design was built with the operation of such systems in mind from the very outset.The stern area features a special flight deck for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that take off vertically. There are 16 KVLS cells next to the UAV flight deck. The ship also has a mini-well deck for unmanned underwater vehicle and unmanned surface vehicle operations.The most eye-catching new feature of this design is the ski-jump. “,” explained the representative, referring to theThe ski-jump allows the F-35B to take off more easily while fully-loaded. The representative told us that this will lead to higher sortie rates. “” Moreover, the ski-jump coupled with the long flight deck allows the carrier to be easily converted for short take off but arrested recovery (STOBAR) operations.Despite this, the representative emphasized that a conversion to catapult assisted take off but arrested recovery (CATOBAR) would be difficult. “Some claim it is unclear whether a ski-jump is the optimal design for higher sortie rates. “,” a DSME representative told Naval News.According to him, the primary advantage of the ski-jump is that it allows F-35Bs to take off while using less of the runway. “,” explained the representative. “