MADEX 2021: Hanwha Defense promotes its local-made KVLS Korean Vertical Launch System

According to information received by the South Korean company Hanwha Defense, at the International Maritime Defense Industry MADEX 2021 which takes place in South Korea’s port city of Busan, Hanwha Defense promotes its KVLS or Korean Vertical Launch System.Operational with the South Korean Navy’s guided missile KDX destroyers, including the Sejong-the Great-class known as KDX-III and newer Daegu-class frigates, the KVLS features a lower radar cross-section as it is installed under the deck, compared to older launching systems fed from behind by a magazine below the main deck.An upgraded variant of the KVLS, the KVLS-II is being developed by Hanwha Defense itself. The new system is to grow in size and capable of launching newly-developed guided missiles.In particular, the KVLS-II is to be fitted with much more improved payload capacity and heat-resistant capability to help naval platforms conduct precision strikes from longer distances.