The South Korean shipyard DSME today lifted the veil on its new DW200L light frigate design at this year’s MADEX exhibition, being held from October 22-25 in Busan (South Korea).

A 105m-long variant powered by a CODAD propulsion system allowing a maximum speed of 29 knots. She accommodates a crew of 108.

A 100m-long variant powered by a CODAD propulsion system allowing a maximum speed of 27 knots. She accommodates a crew of 90.

A 100m-long variant powered by two diesel-electric propulsion systems allowing a maximum speed of 24.5 knots. She accommodates a crew of 108.

A shorter 96.6m-long variant also powered by two diesel-electric propulsion systems allowing a maximum speed of 24.5 knots. She accommodates a crew of 90.