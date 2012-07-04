MADE IN UAE

BLACKEAGLE
UAVs
YABHON UNITED 40
Overview
UNITED 40 is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV, designed and manufactured by ADCOM Systems for strategic missions including:
• Near real time (NRT) combat assessment
• Battle damage assessment (BDA)
• Intelligence preparation of the battlefield
• Special operations, reconnaissance operations and humanitarian aid
• Border surveillance and communications relay.
The ultra-long endurance of the UNITED 40 comes from its glider-like, high aspect ratio wings. It can carry a gimbaled camera platforms.
Specifications:
Wingspan
20 m 65.61 ft
Length
11.13 m 36.54 ft
Height
4.38 m 14.37 ft
Total lifting area 24.3 sqm 261.56 sqft
Empty weight
520 kg 1146 lb
Max. take-off weight
1500 kg 3306 lb
Payload weight
1000 kg 2204 lb
Fuel tank capacity 900 lt 237 gallon
Power
Hybrid
• Main engine: 115 hp
• Electric power : 80 hp
Flight Performance:
Stall speed 50 km/h [14 m/s] 26 kt
Cruise speed 75-220 km/h [20-60 m/s] 40-120 kt
Endurance 120 hrs
Ceiling 7000 m 23000 ft
Payloads:
• Two gyro-stabilized platforms
• 4 PODs located under wings with 100kg weight capability each
• SAR and sonar terrain avoidance
YABHON SMART EYE 1
Overview
SMART EYE 1 is a high performance UAV optimized for efficient cruise with high aspect-ratio wings and laminar airfoils.
The flying qualities are superb; it is very stable, good turbulence resistance and docile stall.
Climb is excellent, even at a high angle of attack.
Due to the small dimension it can be used as tactical UAV."
pecifications:
Wingspan
4.4 m 14.4 ft
Length
3.26 m 10.7 ft
Height
0.9 m 2.95 ft
Total lifting area 2.4 sqm 25.83 sqft
Fuselage length 3.0 m 9.84 ft
Empty weight
50 kg 110 lb
Max. take-off weight
100 kg 220 lb
Payload weight
20 - 40 kg 44 - 88 lb
Fuel tank capacity 20 lt 5.2 gallon
Power 2 x 17 hp
Flight Performance:
Stall speed 70 km/h [19 m/s] 37 kt
Cruise speed 150 km/h [41 m/s] 80 kt
Endurance 2 hrs
Ceiling 3000 m 9800 ft
YABHON SMART EYE
Overview
SMART EYE is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV, designed and manufactured by ADCOM Systems for strategic missions including:
• Near real time (NRT) combat assessment
• Battle damage assessment (BDA)
• Intelligence preparation of the battlefield
• Special operations, reconnaissance operations and humanitarian aid
• Border surveillance and communications relay
The ultra-long endurance of the SMART EYE comes from its glider-like, high aspect ratio wings. It can carry two gimbaled camera platforms.
Features:
• Full autonomous operation with advanced FCU system
• High glide ratio 30:1
• Mission pre-planning capability, online mission profile update and recording
• Wide range of payload sensors including IR, thermal imager LDRF, and EO sensors
• Retractable, steerable nose wheel for optimal operation
• Capability to update third party SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar)
Specifications
Wingspan
21 m 68.9 ft
Length
7 m 22.97 ft
Height
2 m 6.5 ft
Empty weight
450 kg 992 lb
Max. take-off weight
1000 kg 2205 lb
Payload weight
70 - 550 kg 154 - 1212 lb
Fuel tank capacity 900 lt 237 gallon
Power 80/100/115 hp
Flight Performance
Stall speed 55 km/h [15 m/s] 30 kt
Cruise speed 65-130 km/h [18-36 m/s] 35-70 kt
Maximum speed 222 km/h [62 m/s] 120 kt
Endurance 120 hrs
Ceiling 7300 m 24000 ft
Payload
Wide range of payload sensors including:
• Two gyro-stabilized platforms
• 4 PODs located under wings with 100kg weight capability each
• SAR and sonar terrain avoidance
YABHON-H
Overview
YABHON-H is a high performance, efficient canard UAV. YABHON-H uses the very latest aerodynamic technology, high
aspect-ratio double delta wing with laminar airfoils optimized for efficient cruise.
YABHON-H UAV has responsive ailerons, good turbulence resistance, excellent "hands off" stability anddocile stall. Those features make its flying qualities superior.
Climb is excellent even at a high angle of attack. Due to the small dimensions, it can be used as tactical UAV,
launched from shipboard or land with a small conventional launcher system and recovered by parachute.
