Made in PMA [ Pakistan Military Academy ]

Just came about an article about the Pakistan Military Academy, sharing it with you people:

158a7af4e8ef1fd68a14757794bcb603.jpg


Nice quotes.

I have no doubt that Sand Hurst, Dehra Dun and PMA are based on same Fundamentals and all these Institutions produce Leaders of High Caliber.
 
Nice quotes.

I have no doubt that Sand Hurst, Dehra Dun and PMA are based on same Fundamentals and all these Institutions produce Leaders of High Caliber.
There is no denying the fact that all these academies are the best!
The standard of training imparted in these institution and the quality control being practiced there is phenomenal!

Keeping aside the controversies that are born later, these schools are best in what they do. They kind of training and grooming done in these institutions is a dream of many!
 
Quite an old video but found it on the Tube just now. Though still lots of 'ragara' activities are missing but it's perfect.

 
I WANT TO JOIN PAKISTAN ARMY I HAD APPLY IN PAM123 BUT NOT REC, NOW I WILL APPEAR IN PMA 124, PLZ ANY ONE HELP ME
 
sir i made a pointer story in which i wrote that there is shamem was alone in the jungle suddenly..... he saw that some intruders coming from india , he is welltrainned commando who is on patrolling near border area jungles , :sniper:he opened fire in this way that enemy did not locate his actuall position and quantity, enemy surrender and he tie them unarmed them and went them to his unit . Captain shammem was awarded by sitara-jurat , he is happy but this is biginning not the end.he is determined to cruch any enemy to want to invade his homeland.:pakistan:


but i was not recommended this story made by me but i was not recomended yyyyyyyyyyyy :cry:

and is there is any problem to made this kind of story
 
sir i made a pointer story in which i wrote that there is shamem was alone in the jungle suddenly..... he saw that some intruders coming from india , he is welltrainned commando who is on patrolling near border area jungles , :sniper:he opened fire in this way that enemy did not locate his actuall position and quantity, enemy surrender and he tie them unarmed them and went them to his unit . Captain shammem was awarded by sitara-jurat , he is happy but this is biginning not the end.he is determined to cruch any enemy to want to invade his homeland.:pakistan:


but i was not recommended this story made by me but i was not recomended yyyyyyyyyyyy :cry:

and is there is any problem to made this kind of story
One, it was NOT only because of this one story that you were not recommended.

Two , there was not 'much' of the problem with your story.

Now let me talk about your story:

The observations; your english require much improvement so work on it, read english newspapers and talk with your friends and family members in english 24/7, moreover spend time watching Dawn News, it will help.

Moreover, the story that you made up was OK, the only thing that i feel 'wrong' in it is that you seemed to be willing more about the Sitar-e-Jurat thing. Sacrifices are given without keeping in mind personal benefits and achievements. Yes you did well in defeating and capturing the enemy but why are you desirous of SJ? Let the Army decide upon it, they will judge you better and would give you what you deserve, so don't 'dictate' them that you require something in particular after you have done something guud.

Beylos qurbani mangti hai fauj

i hope you got the point:)
 
Thank you very much for your precious advice. I definitely got the point.plz tell me i read 14 qualities in doggers book written on I.S.S.B. Should i use the qualities in my sentences or i should indicate these qualities.

he is aware.

he watch the new to be aware.

*what should i do the more person i meetr , they gave me totally different concept and ideas.

*my problem is i have only military based ideas (operation, exercise,1948war,1965,operation zibralter,1971war,1984siachenwar,1967 war with israeel,1999 kargiletc) everybody say that you cant write all pointer story and picture story on these issue but i cant create a civilian thought i dont know y.

i am very depressed.To be a SSG commando is a drean from my child but can I.
PLZ also identify your self
 
another thing is i did not participate in games and social activity.

1. Games: my life did nt gave me time to...

2. Social Activities: can i write member of Pakistan defence forum


my three friends were selected in PMA 123 they are very good educational background and they are also sportsman.

*i am doing different jobs since from matric.Should i show the last job or whole.
*I have neither good educational back ground and no sports what should i do.

PLZ show me the light:angel:
 
