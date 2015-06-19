What's new

Featured Made in Pakistan Super Mushshak records its highest flight

Hodor

Hodor

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
May 31, 2016
1,481
14
4,247
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
On 5th Oct 2020 the made in Pakistan Super Mushshak single engine piston airplane recorded a flight at 18,500 ft for the first time in its history. This is a very special moment in the life of the Super Mushshak....The Chief Test Pilot of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex flew the mission using external oxygen. The flight lasted just over one hour. Must appreciate and applaud the Aircraft Manufacturing Factory Kamra Pakistan for achieving such a goal. Super proud of our boys and for what they have achieved within the resources...sheer determination, commitment and professionalism.....Shaheens soar higher......

Source : Fakhr e Alam (Facebook)

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10158497738527870&id=250976807869
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sulman Badshah
Super Mushak to participate in Bucharest airshow Romania 2015
Replies
10
Views
1K
hassan1
hassan1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top