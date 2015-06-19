On 5th Oct 2020 the made in Pakistan Super Mushshak single engine piston airplane recorded a flight at 18,500 ft for the first time in its history. This is a very special moment in the life of the Super Mushshak....The Chief Test Pilot of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex flew the mission using external oxygen. The flight lasted just over one hour. Must appreciate and applaud the Aircraft Manufacturing Factory Kamra Pakistan for achieving such a goal. Super proud of our boys and for what they have achieved within the resources...sheer determination, commitment and professionalism.....Shaheens soar higher......Source : Fakhr e Alam (Facebook)