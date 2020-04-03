What's new

Made in Pakistan RAPID Covid-19 Testing devise

HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
11,571
89
28,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
- National Electronic Complex Pakistan has develop AI software based Covid-19 RAPID testing device

- This device could give results with in a minute

-The cost of testing could be as low as only $ 1.25 to 2 mainly depend on the price of X-Ray

- Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan has approved after successful completion of thorough trials spread over months in different hospitals in Pakistan

- Reliability rate is more then 90%

 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,650
42
18,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
MaShaAllah. Having a product (value) is only one half of the success. Other half comes from expanding the product to a wide customer base (leverage). Hope it is able to reach the international market in time and benefit people in need, as well the team behind its invention.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Chinese high-tech helps world combat pandemic
Replies
2
Views
332
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom