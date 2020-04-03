Made in Pakistan RAPID Covid-19 Testing devise

- National Electronic Complex Pakistan has develop AI software based Covid-19 RAPID testing device
- This device could give results with in a minute
-The cost of testing could be as low as only $ 1.25 to 2 mainly depend on the price of X-Ray
- Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan has approved after successful completion of thorough trials spread over months in different hospitals in Pakistan
- Reliability rate is more then 90%
