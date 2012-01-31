/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

Made in Iran

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by SOHEIL, Jan 31, 2012.

Page 1 of 126
  1. Jan 31, 2012 #1
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,824
    Joined:
    Dec 9, 2011
    Ratings:
    +11 / 32,266 / -17
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    a Thread for IRANIAN products



    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 20
  2. Jan 31, 2012 #2
    Mosamania

    Mosamania ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,172
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +5 / 14,270 / -0
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Mods please make this thread a sticky it is going to be updated daily.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 10
  3. Jan 31, 2012 #3
    poseidon

    poseidon BANNED

    Messages:
    622
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 713 / -0
    Mosa maybe you can help update it, b/c sometimes there may not be any Iranian here.
    thanks.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  4. Jan 31, 2012 #4
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,824
    Joined:
    Dec 9, 2011
    Ratings:
    +11 / 32,266 / -17
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    HESA - IrAn 140

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 19
  5. Jan 31, 2012 #5
    poseidon

    poseidon BANNED

    Messages:
    622
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 713 / -0
    [​IMG]

    ---------- Post added at 06:34 PM ---------- Previous post was at 06:33 PM ----------

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 11
  6. Jan 31, 2012 #6
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,824
    Joined:
    Dec 9, 2011
    Ratings:
    +11 / 32,266 / -17
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    HESA - SHAHED 285-A

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 15
  7. Jan 31, 2012 #7
    poseidon

    poseidon BANNED

    Messages:
    622
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 713 / -0
    check this beauty

    [​IMG]

    I hope they don't cancel the program.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 10
  8. Jan 31, 2012 #8
    poseidon

    poseidon BANNED

    Messages:
    622
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 713 / -0
    :rofl:
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 17
  9. Jan 31, 2012 #9
    SOHEIL

    SOHEIL ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,824
    Joined:
    Dec 9, 2011
    Ratings:
    +11 / 32,266 / -17
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    IRAN KHODRO DENA

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 33
  10. Jan 31, 2012 #10
    kollang

    kollang SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,484
    Joined:
    Dec 10, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9,343 / -2
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    my love ....
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 12
  11. Jan 31, 2012 #11
    kollang

    kollang SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,484
    Joined:
    Dec 10, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9,343 / -2
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    jamaran fregate
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 13
  12. Jan 31, 2012 #12
    poseidon

    poseidon BANNED

    Messages:
    622
    Joined:
    Dec 25, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 713 / -0
    ^^

    hopefully we will see the jamaran 2 soon.
    they should unveil it soon.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  13. Jan 31, 2012 #13
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,884
    Joined:
    May 21, 2006
    Ratings:
    +13 / 13,292 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Khalij Fars .....lolz.....politically correct. A good warning shot for Arabs...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 9
  14. Jan 31, 2012 #14
    darkinsky

    darkinsky BANNED

    Messages:
    10,765
    Joined:
    Oct 4, 2010
    Ratings:
    +5 / 8,583 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    its their mater, leave it t them, we are nobody to tell whats politically correct
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  15. Jan 31, 2012 #15
    kollang

    kollang SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,484
    Joined:
    Dec 10, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9,343 / -2
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    this is jamaran 2
    [​IMG]
    also Iran is building jamaran 3 and 4 too
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 10
Page 1 of 126
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 1, Guests: 6)