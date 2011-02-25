Made in Internet: A digital clothing factory powered by cloud computing and IoT

Made in Internet: Digital clothing factory powered by cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) unveiled in Hangzhou

We might be the happiest workers in China," said a worker, scrolling an iPad in a clothing factory located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.The factory that creates joy in the routine and mundane work life for its employers is the new project unveiled by Xunxi Digital Factory, affiliated with China's tech giant Alibaba, which offers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country a digitalized end-to-end manufacturing supply chain that allows for fully-customized, demand-driven production.Every worker of the sewing workshop is equipped with an iPad, which can summon robots to send raw materials, order robotic arms to sort cloths and call mechanists by pressing one button on the screen when the production line keeps running down.Powered by new technologies such as real-time resourcing, process and cost planning, automated in-house logistics and Xunxi's manufacturing operating system, the factory is able to produce small-batch orders at reasonable costs and with shorter delivery times, consequently increasing manufacturing efficiency from 25% to an average of 55%, according to data from Xunxi.With the technological empowerment, income of the workers in Xunxi factory has been doubled thanks to the high efficiency.Besides, cloud computing enables the smart factory to predict the fashion trend and respond quicker to customers' changing needs via the big data collected from online shopping platforms on Taobao and Tmall, China's top e-commerce platforms, which could end in benefitting small businesses and manufacturers in particular.Every chain in the factory was digitalized in line with the concept of new manufacturing."Data is the core of New Manufacturing, and harnessing data insights is key to capturing new opportunities in the shift in consumer preference for personalized rather than mass-produced goods. New Manufacturing transforms traditional manufacturers with data-driven intelligence and technology to move towards a more agile model of production based on real-time demand," said Wu Xuegang, CEO of Xunxi Digital Technology Company."This allows traditional manufacturers to improve profitability and reduce inventory levels while still being able to meet these personalization needs," Wu added.(by Miao)(Edited by Shanshan Tian)