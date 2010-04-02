Made in India Vehicles

Separate names with a comma.
Please post all companies Models from Cars, Buses and Trucks.
TATA SAFARI
I saw a Mahindra Pik up here in Aus the other day.
TATA XENON
TATA GRANDE
appears cool i dont like some designs though, tup, how much they cost, are they costly or cheap??
TATA SAFARI Turbo Dicor
Base Price: 7,62,689
VAT: 95,336
Ex-Showroom: 8,58,025
Octroi: 0
RTO: 51,482
Insurance: 33,567
Other: 2,250
Estimated On Road Price 9,45,324
TATA XENON
Rs. 9,89,000
TATA SUMO GRANDE
Rs. 7,81,000
Mahindra Scorpio --
Scorpio in Malaysia --
Scorpio modified --
Hyundai i10 -- all cars manufactured only in Chennai, India --
Hyundai i20 -- also manufactured only in India --
Mahindra SCORPIO
REVA (REVA G-Wiz i in the UK market[1]) is a brand of electric cars from India intended for use as city cars.
More REVAs have been produced than any other currently selling electric car[citation needed] and sales are increasing.[2]
It is manufactured by the REVA Electric Car Company (RECC) in Bangalore (India), currently the world's leading electric car manufacturing company.
Never forget the first Indian
Hindustan Motors - Ambassador
Nice try but the corvette is not made in India.
Premier Rio
sonalika rhino rx