/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Made in India Vehicles

Discussion in 'General Photos & Multimedia' started by IBRIS, Apr 2, 2010.

Page 1 of 198
  1. Apr 2, 2010 #1
    IBRIS

    IBRIS BANNED

    Messages:
    2,696
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,851 / -2
    Please post all companies Models from Cars, Buses and Trucks.

    TATA SAFARI
    a12be65c5e9dc5ec11652e3058efea07.jpg

    bce6022de8837fb29161cfd693ba6c44.jpg

    46980ee31dc95df80489221bb869144c.jpg

    baf8e38af5f424a70db806d084782eb2.jpg

    10d06c16bd762bf4e24d3a6b3c923484.jpg

    2d8995775823cf9e3f52c088744bf38c.png

    fe48a39af28efa71f912a92aa060a6d9.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 13
  2. Apr 2, 2010 #2
    lhuang

    lhuang FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    820
    Joined:
    Mar 8, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 560 / -0
    I saw a Mahindra Pik up here in Aus the other day.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Apr 2, 2010 #3
    IBRIS

    IBRIS BANNED

    Messages:
    2,696
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,851 / -2
    TATA XENON






     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  4. Apr 2, 2010 #4
    IBRIS

    IBRIS BANNED

    Messages:
    2,696
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,851 / -2
    TATA GRANDE
    f78a7ed5f7c008d731f81b2422de8256.jpg

    cf42ac51d3f83a559f8c2697778ebf78.jpg
    f7d78e256ed5dde70bba492bc3c5eab3.jpg
    4a2cfc650f47465d6b9865698559bcc7.jpg
    57f201651aaa9b7f1597e6a3dfe99443.jpg
    3afa443004c4b574f660a5c9713f1155.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  5. Apr 2, 2010 #5
    Hammy007

    Hammy007 BANNED

    Messages:
    1,945
    Joined:
    Dec 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 672 / -0
    appears cool i dont like some designs though, tup, how much they cost, are they costly or cheap??
     
  6. Apr 2, 2010 #6
    ADT

    ADT BANNED

    Messages:
    148
    Joined:
    Mar 3, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 77 / -0
    9b616cf0cdf2fe1eacc1ea7c43c70845.jpg

    :rofl:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Apr 2, 2010 #7
    IBRIS

    IBRIS BANNED

    Messages:
    2,696
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,851 / -2
    TATA SAFARI Turbo Dicor
    Base Price: 7,62,689
    VAT: 95,336
    Ex-Showroom: 8,58,025
    Octroi: 0
    RTO: 51,482
    Insurance: 33,567
    Other: 2,250
    Estimated On Road Price 9,45,324
    Tata Safari Dicor Price India, Tata Car India, New Tata Safari Dicor EXI 4X2 Review - Infibeam.com

    TATA XENON
    Rs. 9,89,000
    Tata Xenon XT 4x4, Review, Price, Tata Cars India, Comparison, Images, Variants

    TATA SUMO GRANDE
    Rs. 7,81,000
    Tata Sumo Grande LX, Review, Price, Tata Cars India, Comparison, Images, Variants
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  8. Apr 2, 2010 #8
    Ingis

    Ingis FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    515
    Joined:
    Aug 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 536 / -0
    Mahindra Scorpio --



    Scorpio in Malaysia --
    41e9948319ab0d9e67e90ddf77027a60.jpg

    Scorpio modified --
    662a165b5884bce037f7908c1fe44020.jpg
     
    Last edited: Apr 2, 2010
    • Thanks Thanks x 10
  9. Apr 2, 2010 #9
    Ingis

    Ingis FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    515
    Joined:
    Aug 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 536 / -0
    Hyundai i10 -- all cars manufactured only in Chennai, India --

    a38dbf23bd823bb9d8b5e39a479ef8cf.jpg

    b28dada4f11c41fe816fc1f4b3097270.jpg



    Hyundai i20 -- also manufactured only in India --

    6ddaddf35c29b0a06bff0ed1429a4347.jpg

    7d0b97c2c3d9fce9456bdce8ebd74dcc.jpg

    a5e55cb9188e0843254dfc2d25f46125.jpg

    501deba26477bb5cf6ceab73a1cb000f.jpg
     
    Last edited: Apr 2, 2010
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  10. Apr 2, 2010 #10
    IBRIS

    IBRIS BANNED

    Messages:
    2,696
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,851 / -2
    Mahindra SCORPIO
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

     

    Attached Files:

    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Apr 2, 2010 #11
    Bhushan

    Bhushan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,319
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,077 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    REVA (REVA G-Wiz i in the UK market[1]) is a brand of electric cars from India intended for use as city cars.

    More REVAs have been produced than any other currently selling electric car[citation needed] and sales are increasing.[2]

    It is manufactured by the REVA Electric Car Company (RECC) in Bangalore (India), currently the world's leading electric car manufacturing company.





    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 13
  12. Apr 2, 2010 #12
    jagjitnatt

    jagjitnatt SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,136
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,235 / -0
    Never forget the first Indian
    Hindustan Motors - Ambassador

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 18
  13. Apr 2, 2010 #13
    ADT

    ADT BANNED

    Messages:
    148
    Joined:
    Mar 3, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 77 / -0
    Nice try but the corvette is not made in India. :rofl::lol:
     
  14. Apr 2, 2010 #14
    Bhushan

    Bhushan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,319
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,077 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Premier Rio

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Apr 2, 2010 #15
    Bhushan

    Bhushan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,319
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,077 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    sonalika rhino rx

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Page 1 of 198
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)