Made-in-India Tejas for Argentina Air Force? US cautions against China/Pak JF-17

Argentina is on the lookout for supersonic fighter jets. India made LCA Tejas and the Chinese JF-17 are the top two contenders. As per Shephard media, the apparent frontrunner is the JF-17 Thunder, built jointly by China and Pakistan. In March, an Argentinian delegation toured the HAL facility adding to speculation about Tejas being considered by the Argentinian Air Force. Watch this video to know more.Looks like papa America is trying its level best to derail JF-17 deal and promote the Tejas on India's behalf. What a great ally to have. First, meddle in Pakistani politics and pretend they don't care about Pakistan. Of course they don't care about Pakistan...