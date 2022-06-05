What's new

Made-in-India Tejas for Argentina Air Force? US cautions against China/Pak JF-17

Argentina is on the lookout for supersonic fighter jets. India made LCA Tejas and the Chinese JF-17 are the top two contenders. As per Shephard media, the apparent frontrunner is the JF-17 Thunder, built jointly by China and Pakistan. In March, an Argentinian delegation toured the HAL facility adding to speculation about Tejas being considered by the Argentinian Air Force. Watch this video to know more.


Made-in-India Tejas for Argentina Air Force? US cautions against China/Pak JF-17

Argentina is on the lookout for supersonic fighter jets. India made LCA Tejas and the Chinese JF-17 are the top two contenders. As per Shephard media, the apparent frontrunner is the JF-17 Thunder, built jointly by China and Pakistan. In March, an Argentinian delegation toured the HAL facility...
Looks like papa America is trying its level best to derail JF-17 deal and promote the Tejas on India's behalf. What a great ally to have. First, meddle in Pakistani politics and pretend they don't care about Pakistan. Of course they don't care about Pakistan... 🤔
 
Argentine Air Force delegation evaluated the JF-17 Thunder in China

A delegation of pilots and technicians traveled to China to evaluate the capabilities of the Sino-Pakistani fighter JF-17 Thunder, one of the main candidates to
Of the five supersonic-capable candidates originally vetted by the Argentine Air Force (the Israeli Kfir, the American F-16, the Russian MiG-35, the Indian Tejas and the Sino/Pakistani JF-17), only the JF-17 and the second-hand F-16 remain in the final stretch.
I wouldn't bother with hindustan times, as credible as the next man on the street.
 

