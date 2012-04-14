/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Made in India military weapons and support systems

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by acetophenol, Apr 14, 2012.

    acetophenol

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    6,995
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 10,234 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    This thread is for each and every weapon or support systems that are made in India (either indigenous or license built)

    Small arms

    1.Pistol AUTO 9 mm 1A

    [​IMG]

    Standard issue side-arm of the Indian Army. Licensed copy of the Canadian Inglis 9mm pistol.

    2.SAF Carbine 1A

    [​IMG]

    Indian made Sterling L2A1 SMG.

    3.SAF Carbine 2A1

    [​IMG]

    Silenced Carbine

    4.1A SLR

    [​IMG]

    Was the standard issue rifle of the Indian army. Now being replaced by the INSAS. 1C full automatic variant used by mechanized infantry battalions as a firing port weapon on the BMP-2S Sarath Infantry fighting vehicle.

    5.INSAS rifle

    [​IMG]

    Standard issue weapon of the Indian Army. Replaced the 1A SLR. Folding 1B2 and fixed butt 1B1 variants used. Insas AR with full-auto selector lever along with the burst lever and black polymer furniture also being procured.

    6.A7

    [​IMG]

    Indian AKM clone. Distinguished from the AKM by using the polymer furniture of the INSAS instead of wood. Both fixed and folding stock versions used.

    7.RIFLE EXCALIBUR 5.56 MM

    [​IMG]

    8.Kalantak Micro Assault Rifle

    [​IMG]
     
    acetophenol

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    6,995
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 10,234 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    9.
    AMOGH 5.56mm CARBINE

    [​IMG]

    10.LMG 5.56 mm INSAS (Fixed Butt)

    [​IMG]

    11.Gun Machine 7.62 MM '1B'



    [​IMG]

    12.GUN MACHINE 7.62 mm (MAG) 2A1

    [​IMG]

    13.GUN MACHINE 7.62 mm (MAG) 6A

    [​IMG]

    14.12.7 mm AIR DEFENCE GUN

    [​IMG]

    15.Projector Pyrotechnic Hand, 13mm, 1A

    [​IMG]

    Projector pyrotechnic hand 13mm, 1a is a small pistol from which cartridge signal red, green & white 16mm, 1a are fired. It is very simple in design and easy to operate.

    16.
    Mortar 51 mm, E 1

    [​IMG]
     
    acetophenol

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    6,995
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 10,234 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    17.Equipment 81 mm Mortar

    [​IMG]

    18.Equipment 120 mm Mortar

    [​IMG]

    19.81mm LONG RANGE MORTAR

    [​IMG]

    20.23 mm GHASHA AVIATION GUN

    [​IMG]

    21.Equipment 40 mm L70 Gun AAE1

    [​IMG]

    This is a mobile light anti-aircraft weapon to engage and destroy low flying attacks by fighter aircrafts. The chief characteristics are high speed of traverse and elevation with a high rate of fire. These are achieved by incorporating various devices such as electrohydro servo mechanism automatic loader and high velocity ammunition. The rate of fire is 300 rds/minute.

    22.Anti Material Rifle VIDHWANSAK

    [​IMG]

    23.Multi Grenade Launcher 40 mm

    [​IMG]

    24.Under Barrel Grenade Launcher 40 mm

    [​IMG]
     
    acetophenol

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    6,995
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 10,234 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    25.CRN 91 NAVAL GUN

    [​IMG]

    26.AK 630 Gun

    [​IMG]
     
    Rajaraja Chola

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    9,054
    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2010
    Ratings:
    +3 / 10,220 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Canada
    guess u left trichy assault weapon!!!
     
    acetophenol

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    6,995
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 10,234 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    27.84mm RCL MK-II

    [​IMG]

    wait bro,let me catch up!!!!!

    28.
    84mm RCL MK-III

    [​IMG]

    29.EQUIPMENT 106 mm RCL GUN

    [​IMG]

    30.Equipment 105/37 IFG E1 and 105/37 LFG E2



    [​IMG]
     
    Rajaraja Chola

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    9,054
    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2010
    Ratings:
    +3 / 10,220 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Canada
    ha ha take ur time mate :)
     
    acetophenol

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    6,995
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 10,234 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    31.KAVACH MOD-II CHAFF ROCKET LAUNCHER

    [​IMG]

    The KAVACH MOD-II system is designed to counter the threat of various anti-ship missiles by using chaff decoys. The system provides soft kill defense in a three-layered defense scheme.

    32.12 BORE PUMP ACTION GUN

    [​IMG]

    33.Trichy Assault Rifle

    [​IMG]

    for you your highness Rajaraja chola!:smitten:

    34.Konkurs - M :

    [​IMG]

    This is a second generation, semiautomatic, antitank, tube launched, optically tracked, wire guided and aero-dynamically controlled missile.

    It is designed to destroy moving and stationary armored targets with Explosives Reactive Armours at a range of 75 to 4000 meters.

    Salient Features:
    Can be launched either from BMP-II or from ground launcher. Tandem Warhead Simple in operation and immune to Electronic Counter measures High hit and kill probability Portable and Para droppable.
    Hermetically sealed ensuring long storage life.

    35.Invar:

    [​IMG]

    Invar is weapon fired from the Gun barrel of T 90 Tank. The missile has a semi-automatic control system, tele orienting in the laser beam.
    This is high velocity jamming immune missile with tandem warhead designed to defeat explosive reactive armor. Intended to destroy stationary and moving targets with speeds up to 70Km/hr.

    36.Torpedo Counter Measure System (C303):

    [​IMG]

    C-303 decoy system is torpedo counter measure system for submarine, effective against any type of LWT (Light Weight Torpedo

    37.Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) :

    [​IMG]

    Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) is state of the art chaff and flare dispensing system. CMDS is an airborne defensive system providing self-protection to the aircraft by passive ECM against radar guided & IR seeking, air & ground launched missiles. Protection to the aircraft is achieved by misguiding the missiles by dispensing of chaff and/or flare payload
     
    acetophenol

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    6,995
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 10,234 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    38.Infra Red Interference Indicator (IRII):

    [​IMG]

    The in house developed equipment is to detect any IR interference in the field of view of launcher prior to firing of the missile.

    :chilli::dance3:BDL has received orders for 985 units from M/s ELOP , Israel,:chilli::dance3: during Aug 04 and were supplied.

    39.Advanced Light Weight Torpedo:

    [​IMG]
     
    Tija

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    145
    Joined:
    Mar 9, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 72 / -0
    ^^^^^^^^
    Do you have better pic of vidhwansak 50 cal anti-material rifle.
     
    acetophenol

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    6,995
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 10,234 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    40.MILAN ATGM

    [​IMG]
     
    Sergi

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    5,352
    Joined:
    Apr 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,342 / -4
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    I too never heard of it. And are you sure it is made in India ???
    It looks imported gun
     
    GR!FF!N

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    8,706
    Joined:
    Apr 11, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 8,408 / -15
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
  14. Apr 14, 2012 #14
    Tija

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    145
    Joined:
    Mar 9, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 72 / -0
    Killswitch

    Apr 14, 2012

    Messages:
    1,275
    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 669 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Canada
    Indian made small arms and artillery are obsolete, and need to be replaced asap.

    The INSAS family is set to be replaced, and the OFB is finally building upgraded Bofors guns with 155/45 barrels and targeting computers plus FCS.

    Hopefully within 1-2 years the weapons made by OFB will be modern and capable of meeting the needs of the forces.
     
