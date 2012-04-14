Made in India military weapons and support systems

This thread is for each and every weapon or support systems that are made in India (either indigenous or license built) Small arms 1.Pistol AUTO 9 mm 1A Standard issue side-arm of the Indian Army. Licensed copy of the Canadian Inglis 9mm pistol. 2.SAF Carbine 1A Indian made Sterling L2A1 SMG. 3.SAF Carbine 2A1 Silenced Carbine 4.1A SLR Was the standard issue rifle of the Indian army. Now being replaced by the INSAS. 1C full automatic variant used by mechanized infantry battalions as a firing port weapon on the BMP-2S Sarath Infantry fighting vehicle. 5.INSAS rifle Standard issue weapon of the Indian Army. Replaced the 1A SLR. Folding 1B2 and fixed butt 1B1 variants used. Insas AR with full-auto selector lever along with the burst lever and black polymer furniture also being procured. 6.A7 Indian AKM clone. Distinguished from the AKM by using the polymer furniture of the INSAS instead of wood. Both fixed and folding stock versions used. 7.RIFLE EXCALIBUR 5.56 MM 8.Kalantak Micro Assault Rifle