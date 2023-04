iamnobody said:



@jamahir Many Indians can't even afford to eat 2 times a day. Most Indians can't even afford an iPhone. Click to expand...

True. There was one contestant in I think the 2021 season of Kaun Banega Crorepati who was a food delivery person. He delivered food to many daily but couldn't afford a biryani for himself. His wish for a biryani was fulfilled by the program by bringing him a plate of biryani on the program.For note : I stopped eating meat.