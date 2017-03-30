What's new

"Made in China" transportation vehicles riding into Middle East

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,304
-5
82,923
Country
China
Location
China
"Made in China" transportation vehicles riding into Middle East
The luxury ferry capable of carrying 1,800 people, the smart bus with no blind zone, the subway train with "Chinese speed" and car production lines filled with Chinese brands ... Take a look at these "Made in China" transportation vehicles in the Middle East.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,304
-5
82,923
Country
China
Location
China
Everyday China shows off how beautiful the infrastructure she builds around the world, highways, highspeed railways, ports, bridges, stadiums, parks... and US shows off how fast the weapons they build and sold around the world can destroy these infrastructure and turn them into rubbles and ruins.

微信图片_20211219123545.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Clutch
CPEC — moving from discussion to solutions
Replies
5
Views
653
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
S
What if? 1939
Replies
6
Views
2K
lemurian
lemurian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom