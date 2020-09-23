What's new

Made-in-China Tesla to be exported to Europe

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,082
-4
12,172
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand


Photo taken on Jan. 7, 2020 shows Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles at its gigafactory in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. carmaker Tesla announced on Monday that it would export the made-in-China Model 3 to Europe, marking another important milestone for its Shanghai Gigafactory.

The first batch of exported sedans will leave Shanghai next Tuesday and arrive at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium at the end of November before being sold in European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland.

"Relying on China's strong industrial chain advantages and advanced manufacturing level, the global competitiveness of the China-made Model 3 is very robust," said Song Gang, manufacturing and operation director of the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory. "Exporting to Europe means the quality of made-in-China Model 3 sedans has been recognized by the European market."

After the production capacity reaches the first-stage target, Tesla can meet the needs of Chinese consumers while providing high-quality products to European consumers, said Song, adding that "the export of Shanghai-made Teslas is an important step in Tesla's global layout."

According to Tesla, with the help of governments at all levels, Tesla has overcome the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic as its production and sales work quickly recovered.

With the continuous expansion of Tesla's design and R&D team in China, the Shanghai Gigafactory will produce cars that better meet the needs of Chinese consumers, Song said.

Tesla officially delivered the first batch of made-in-China Model 3 sedans to the public earlier this year, one year after the company broke ground on its first overseas plant. ■
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Leads All Automakers In U.S. Car Exports In Q2 2020
Replies
0
Views
198
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
onebyone
Tesla Plans to Start Shipping Out Cars Made at Shanghai Gigafactory
Replies
0
Views
150
onebyone
onebyone
F-22Raptor
Tesla stores in China report overwhelming new Model 3 orders after price reduction
2
Replies
22
Views
878
Viet
Viet
B
China, Once Germany’s Partner in Growth, Turns Into a Rival
Replies
11
Views
602
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
China’s Economy Is Bouncing Back—And Gaining Ground on the U.S. Overtaking in 2028
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top