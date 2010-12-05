Madarsa teacher accused of sexually molesting a boy

Madrassa teacher accused of sexually molesting a boy - BaaghiTV English Madrassa teacher accused of sexually molesting a boy - Pakistan - For more on the story, follow the link to Baaghi TV

According to reports of, the religious teacher has been involved in sexually assaulting a boy at his seminary in Shakargarh area of district Narowal.Irfan Khan, a resident of Mazoorpura in Tehsil Shakargarh, has registered a case against the religious teacher Mufti Shahid Tafiq Madni for molesting his teenage son Noman at the Madrassa Dar-ul-Uloom Ghausia Rizvia.He informed that his son goes to the madrassa for the recitation of the Holy Quran daily. However, a day earlier, his son returned home and was very depressed.Later, his son later confided in him that the madrassa teacher had sexually molested him at around 9 pm after evening prayers in his room.The teacher did not allow his son to go home for three days. When the boy eventually came home, he was in immense pain after the incident.A complaint was lodged after which police conducted the child’s medical examination and registered a case under Section 377 at the Norkot police station.Mufti Shahid Tafiq Madni belongs to a well-known religious organisation which is putting pressure from registering the case against him.