Madarsa teacher accused of sexually molesting a boy

Lahore, 24th September: A renowned religious teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a thirteen-year-old boy.

According to reports of Baaghi TV, the religious teacher has been involved in sexually assaulting a boy at his seminary in Shakargarh area of district Narowal.

Girl allegedly raped by PPP President on gunpoint



Irfan Khan, a resident of Mazoorpura in Tehsil Shakargarh, has registered a case against the religious teacher Mufti Shahid Tafiq Madni for molesting his teenage son Noman at the Madrassa Dar-ul-Uloom Ghausia Rizvia.

He informed that his son goes to the madrassa for the recitation of the Holy Quran daily. However, a day earlier, his son returned home and was very depressed.

Burglary at Baaghi TV’s reporter’s place

Later, his son later confided in him that the madrassa teacher had sexually molested him at around 9 pm after evening prayers in his room.


The teacher did not allow his son to go home for three days. When the boy eventually came home, he was in immense pain after the incident.

A complaint was lodged after which police conducted the child's medical examination and registered a case under Section 377 at the Norkot police station.

Hot & Dry Weather Likely to Persist

Mufti Shahid Tafiq Madni belongs to a well-known religious organisation which is putting pressure from registering the case against him.

The victim’s father said he is a labourer and the suspect is threatening him to withdraw the case and informed that the seminary teacher has not yet been arrested.
