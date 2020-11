suyog chavan said: Comparing Nazis with macron isn't a good Idea for the dumb lady, little did she knew history , lol



In six weeks from 10 May 1940, German forces defeated Allied forces by mobile operations, conquering France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, ending land operations on the Western Front until the Normandy landings on 6 June 1944. Click to expand...

She has PhD in political science from Columbia University and has also studied in London school of Economics. I am pretty sure she's aware of the history of Europe and doesn't need a semi literate subhuman from some godforsaken hell hole to mansplain her. However, feel free to work on your comprehension issues.