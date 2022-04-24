What's new

Macron wins French election by landslide....

waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,256
70
52,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected for a second five-year term tonight as he smashed his far-Right rival Marine Le Pen amid low turnout levels.

Mr Macron, the 44-year-old centrist, won with a 58.2% share of the vote – beating the far-Right Ms Le Pen, 53, on 41.8%, according to exit polls.

They are always extremely accurate in France, meaning major broadcasters and other media outlets called the Macron victory as soon as polls closed at 8pm local time on Sunday.

As he prepared to celebrate with a rally by the Eiffel Tower, supporters in Paris could be heard chanting ‘Five more years!’

Mr Macon was set to celebrate on the historic Champ de Mars underneath the blue-and-yellow flag of the European Union, as well as the French Tricolour.

Preparing to take pride-of-place alongside him was his wife, 69-year-old retired teacher Brigitte Macron.

Conceding defeat, Ms Le Pen told supporters at her campaign HQ in Paris: ‘We could have seen a great wind of freedom sweeping across this country, but the French people have said otherwise.

‘When we see the results of tonight’s election, we can nevertheless say we have been victorious. Millions have voted for us, and I want to thank all of them.’

Saying her National Rally party would remain a counterbalance to Mr Macron, Ms Le Pen said: ‘Those who voted for me overwhelmingly in this second round – I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. We will continue to defend the citizens of France, now like never before.’

www.dailymail.co.uk

Emmanuel Macron holds on to French presidency beating Marine Le Pen

As the 44-year-old centrist prepared to celebrate with a rally by the Eiffel Tower, supporters in Paris could be heard chanting 'Five more years!'
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk


I guess being bat$hit crazy didn't really help her cause. Her policies were way too extreme for attracting the undecided.
 
Vergennes

Vergennes

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 25, 2014
6,023
61
15,513
Country
France
Location
France
waz said:
French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected for a second five-year term tonight as he smashed his far-Right rival Marine Le Pen amid low turnout levels.

Mr Macron, the 44-year-old centrist, won with a 58.2% share of the vote – beating the far-Right Ms Le Pen, 53, on 41.8%, according to exit polls.

They are always extremely accurate in France, meaning major broadcasters and other media outlets called the Macron victory as soon as polls closed at 8pm local time on Sunday.

As he prepared to celebrate with a rally by the Eiffel Tower, supporters in Paris could be heard chanting ‘Five more years!’

Mr Macon was set to celebrate on the historic Champ de Mars underneath the blue-and-yellow flag of the European Union, as well as the French Tricolour.

Preparing to take pride-of-place alongside him was his wife, 69-year-old retired teacher Brigitte Macron.

Conceding defeat, Ms Le Pen told supporters at her campaign HQ in Paris: ‘We could have seen a great wind of freedom sweeping across this country, but the French people have said otherwise.

‘When we see the results of tonight’s election, we can nevertheless say we have been victorious. Millions have voted for us, and I want to thank all of them.’

Saying her National Rally party would remain a counterbalance to Mr Macron, Ms Le Pen said: ‘Those who voted for me overwhelmingly in this second round – I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. We will continue to defend the citizens of France, now like never before.’

www.dailymail.co.uk

Emmanuel Macron holds on to French presidency beating Marine Le Pen

As the 44-year-old centrist prepared to celebrate with a rally by the Eiffel Tower, supporters in Paris could be heard chanting 'Five more years!'
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk


I guess being bat$hit crazy didn't really help her cause. Her policies were way too extreme for attracting the undecided.
Click to expand...

To be honest he was the most credible candidate others were just bunch of clowns,there was pretty much no other choice.

Let's see if Macron will win parliamentary elections or he will have to live with a pm from a different party.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,256
70
52,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Vergennes said:
To be honest he was the most credible candidate others were just bunch of clowns,there was pretty much no other choice.

Let's see if Macron will win parliamentary elections or he will have to live with a pm from a different party.
Click to expand...

True he had that about him. I've never see a more poor set of candidates in years and my memories go back to mitterrand's career.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vergennes
France election: polls open with Macron and Le Pen vying closely for presidency
2
Replies
16
Views
449
Clutch
Clutch
Vergennes
Twelve candidates line up to contest French presidential election
Replies
3
Views
240
Vergennes
Vergennes
Vergennes
Zemmour Rises in French Polls
Replies
0
Views
190
Vergennes
Vergennes
313ghazi
Twenty retired French generals call for MILITARY RULE in the country if President Macron cannot halt society's 'disintegration' caused by Islamists
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
hussain0216
hussain0216
SilentEagle
Most French people see Turkey as threat rather than ally: Survey
2
Replies
15
Views
605
Foinikas
Foinikas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom