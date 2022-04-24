Macron wins French election by landslide....

Emmanuel Macron holds on to French presidency beating Marine Le Pen As the 44-year-old centrist prepared to celebrate with a rally by the Eiffel Tower, supporters in Paris could be heard chanting 'Five more years!'

French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected for a second five-year term tonight as he smashed his far-Right rival Marine Le Pen amid low turnout levels.Mr Macron, the 44-year-old centrist, won with a 58.2% share of the vote – beating the far-Right Ms Le Pen, 53, on 41.8%, according to exit polls.They are always extremely accurate in France, meaning major broadcasters and other media outlets called the Macron victory as soon as polls closed at 8pm local time on Sunday.As he prepared to celebrate with a rally by the Eiffel Tower, supporters in Paris could be heard chanting 'Five more years!'Mr Macon was set to celebrate on the historic Champ de Mars underneath the blue-and-yellow flag of the European Union, as well as the French Tricolour.Preparing to take pride-of-place alongside him was his wife, 69-year-old retired teacher Brigitte Macron.Conceding defeat, Ms Le Pen told supporters at her campaign HQ in Paris: 'We could have seen a great wind of freedom sweeping across this country, but the French people have said otherwise.'When we see the results of tonight's election, we can nevertheless say we have been victorious. Millions have voted for us, and I want to thank all of them.'Saying her National Rally party would remain a counterbalance to Mr Macron, Ms Le Pen said: 'Those who voted for me overwhelmingly in this second round – I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. We will continue to defend the citizens of France, now like never before.'