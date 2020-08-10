What's new

Macron warned of 'civil war' by former French generals

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PeaceGen
[Lebanon, USA] so how does a protest movement grow a viable set of politicians of their own?
Replies
0
Views
426
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
Clutch
War by other means: Is Pakistan ready for asymmetrical misinformation warfare against its democracy?
Replies
8
Views
761
nahtanbob
N
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
TMA
A truly historical month for the future of our planet
Replies
4
Views
481
war&peace
war&peace

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom