Macron says 'No repentance nor apologies' for colonial abuses in Algeria

French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out issuing an official apology for abuses in Algeria, his office said Wednesday, ahead of a major report on how France is facing up to its colonial past in the country.


There will be "no repentance nor apologies" for the occupation of Algeria or the bloody eight-year war that ended French rule, Macron's office said, adding that the French leader would instead take part in "symbolic acts" aimed at promoting reconciliation.
The atrocities committed by both sides during the 1954-1962 Algerian war of independence continue to strain relations between the two countries six decades later.
Macron, the first president born after the colonial period, has gone further than any of his predecessors in recognising French crimes in Algeria.
Later Wednesday, a historian commissioned by the president with assessing "the progress made by France on the memory of the colonisation of Algeria and the Algerian war," will submit his findings.

Benjamin Stora's report is not, however, expected to recommend that France issue an apology but rather suggest ways of shedding light on one of the darker chapters of French history and propose ways of promoting healing.
The presidency said Macron would take part in three days of commemorations next year marking the 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war.
Each day will be dedicated to a different group that suffered in the conflict, presidential aides added.
 
Macron has been abused by a female pedophile.....his brain ain't right.

1611298664520.png


1611298721669.png


Even all that makeup can't hide the 25 year age gap between the two...


Then again, this is the same guy screaming about too many North Africans/Muslims in France. :lol:

All he can do is talk.
 

French are the worse *****uckers in the world

The only country which kept coloniasm after WW2 and was forced to run from some african countries

It is still a colonial country, thr only one left in world

No wonder they and india are natural allies
 
I do not think people should apology for theirs grandfathers actions. An endless spiral of apologies will begin.
 
I don't usually call people ugly, but damn that woman is one hell of an ugly witch.
 
But these same people love to condemn human rights abuses in non western countries when they have the bloodiest hands lmao what a joke

Over 10% of Algeria’s population died in their war of liberation, that’s how barbaric that war was
 
being a Catholic and then becoming godless is probably the only thing Macron has in common with Hitler. If he does end up being like Hitler then it will be VERY bad for foreigners in France and Europe.
 
