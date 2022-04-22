Macron reveals the delivery of CAESAR SPGs to Ukraine

In an interview to Ouest France Macron revealed France has supplied CAESAR SPGs to Ukraine.
The CAESAR is a highly mobile artillery system,it can fire on its targets and quickly leave the area to avoid counter battery fire. With a range of up to 42KM (and +50km depending on the ammunition) it is vastly superior to all artillery systems currently operated by Ukraine.
