What's new

Macron reveals the delivery of CAESAR SPGs to Ukraine

Vergennes

Vergennes

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 25, 2014
6,005
61
15,484
Country
France
Location
France
In an interview to Ouest France Macron revealed France has supplied CAESAR SPGs to Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517396333254090758


The CAESAR is a highly mobile artillery system,it can fire on its targets and quickly leave the area to avoid counter battery fire. With a range of up to 42KM (and +50km depending on the ammunition) it is vastly superior to all artillery systems currently operated by Ukraine.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,929
-5
8,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Vergennes said:
In an interview to Ouest France Macron revealed France has supplied CAESAR SPGs to Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517396333254090758


The CAESAR is a highly mobile artillery system,it can fire on its targets and quickly leave the area to avoid counter battery fire. With a range of up to 42KM (and +50km depending on the ammunition) it is vastly superior to all artillery systems currently operated by Ukraine.
Click to expand...

Seriously ?

You think it is worth poking Putin at the moment ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Nexter from France launches development of CAESAR 6x6 Mark II 155mm self-propelled howitzer
Replies
0
Views
498
Zarvan
Zarvan
P
Nord Stream: The Geopolitics Of Keeping Germany 'Down', Russia 'Out', & Instability In Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
205
Patriot forever
P
beijingwalker
Russia warns U.S. over military shipments to Ukraine, the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine as "legitimate targets.”
Replies
2
Views
368
qwerrty
Q
aziqbal
The Russian Army Doesn’t Have Enough Trucks To Defeat Ukraine Fast
Replies
8
Views
925
Menthol
Menthol
dBSPL
Germany Blocks NATO Ally From Transferring Weapons to Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
470
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom