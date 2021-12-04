What's new

Macron reveals plans for joint European mission

Afghanistan: Macron reveals plans for joint European mission



French President Emmanuel Macron meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha on 3 December


Macron made the announcement during a trip to Qatar

Several European countries are considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

A number of issues had to be resolved - particularly security - for ambassadors to return, Mr Macron said, but he hoped a mission would open soon.

This would not amount to a political recognition of the Taliban, he said.

Western ambassadors pulled out of Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power in August.

Several Taliban ministers are subject to US and UN sanctions.

"We are thinking of an organisation between several European countries... a common location for several Europeans, which would allow our ambassadors to be present," Mr Macron told reporters in Qatar.

"This is a different approach than a political recognition or political dialogue with the Taliban," he added.

France also announced on Friday that Qatar had helped evacuate more than 300 people, mostly Afghans, out of the country.

Around half of the 124,000 people flown out of Afghanistan in the final days of the US-led military involvement in Afghanistan transited through Qatar, which has also long hosted a Taliban political office.
 
