Macron launches anti-Muslim police-state crackdown after terror attack in France

The only connection to the CCIF provided by Darmanin was that the father of Paty’s student had called for people to contact the CCIF to state their opposition to Paty. Besides this, he said he “hoped” the CCIF could legally be dissolved because it “receives government support, tax benefits, and denounces the Islamophobia of the government,” and because “we have a number of elements that permit us to believe that it is an enemy of the Republic.”

Darmanin made clear that this was part of a broader effort to criminalize political opposition to the longstanding persecution of Muslims in France. “Political Islam leads sometimes to terrorism,” he said, “and one has to fight against political Islam with the same strength as against terrorism.”

After Friday’s terrorist attack that killed middle-school teacher Samuel Paty in Conflans, the administration of Emmanuel Macron is carrying out a police-state crackdown.Macron’s policy is all but indistinguishable from the fascistic ravings of National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.Macron set the tone in his speech to the national defense council on Sunday night, declaring thatMarine Le Pen called for the use of “force,” denouncing politicians who instead “would like us to hold candle-light vigils.”In an interview with Europe1 on Monday morning, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced a series of further police state measures, and personally hailed National Rally leader Le Pen.“Since this morning, police operations have been underway and will continue in the hours and days to come,” he said. He declared that theThey were people “to whom we clearly would like to send a message, that which the President announced at the defense council: not a night of peace for enemies of the Republic.”The list of these organizations has not been published, but it includes the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF), a legal advocacy organization that opposes discrimination against Muslims. The government has not attempted to provide any evidence that the CCIF was connected to the Oct. 16 terrorist killing of Paty.Paty, a middle-school geography teacher in Conflans, northwest of Paris, was attacked by 18-year-old Chechen immigrant Abdoullakh Anzonov as he left school for the day. Anzonov stabbed Paty multiple times before beheading him on the street. Anzonov appears to have been motivated in this horrific crime by a public social-media campaign against Paty, including by the father of one of his students, accusing him of anti-Islamic conduct.Once again, this week’s events have exposed the utterly bankrupt and reactionary perspective of terrorism. Paty’s death is not only a tragedy, but one the French ruling class is now exploiting to justify attacks on the rights of millions of working people.He added that the government may seek to criminally charge anyone who had simply posted criticisms of Paty online before the attack as accomplices of a terrorist murder. “I would like to say that I agree with this idea that there are sponsors [of a crime] by hatred on social media,” he said.