Macron and Xi signed a 51-point joint statement, first including the cooperation between the Asia-Pacific French Army and the Southern China Theater

Macron and Xi Jinping signed a 51-point joint statement, first including the cooperation between the Asia-Pacific French Army and the Southern China Theater
French President Emmanuel Macron concluded his state visit to China today. According to the announcement of the Elysee Palace of the French Presidential Palace, France and China signed a joint statement with a total of 51 points. Among them, the main position is related to strengthening political dialogue and promoting political mutual trust. It also involved the first military cooperation between France and China.
According to the announcement of the Elysee Palace, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, President Macron of the French Republic paid a state visit to the People's Republic of China from April 5 to 7, 2023. On the eve of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, the two heads of state reviewed the solid foundation of bilateral relations and the friendship between the two peoples. They had an in-depth discussion of their views on bilateral relations, EU-China relations, and major regional and international issues, and decided to open the France-China New prospects for cooperation, seeking new impetus for EU-China relations.
The content of the first part is to strengthen political dialogue and promote political mutual trust. include:
1. France and China will maintain the annual meeting between the two heads of state.
2. France and China emphasized the importance of high-level exchanges, strategic dialogues, economic and financial high-level dialogues, and high-level cultural exchanges to promote the development of bilateral cooperation, and agreed to hold a new dialogue before the end of the year.
3. France and China reaffirm their willingness to continue to develop a close and firm global strategic partnership on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and major interests.
4. France and China agree to deepen exchanges on strategic issues, especially the dialogue between the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the French Forces Command in the Asia-Pacific region, in order to enhance mutual understanding on regional and international security issues.
5. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, China reaffirms its commitment to the development of China-EU relations, encourages high-level exchanges, promotes consensus on strategic issues, strengthens people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and jointly responds to global challenges in a positive and balanced manner. ways to promote economic cooperation. France, as a member of the European Union, shares these directions and will contribute to them.
6. France reaffirms its commitment to the One China policy.
According to the official content released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Macron stated that France adheres to independent diplomacy, advocates European strategic autonomy, opposes confrontation and division, and opposes confrontation between camps. France will not choose sides, but advocates unity and cooperation, and the relationship between major powers remains stable. The French side is willing to maintain candid and in-depth communication with the Chinese side, enhance mutual trust, seek common ground while reserving differences, and open cooperation. The French side is willing to actively promote the development of EU-China relations.
The two heads of state also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine. Xi Jinping emphasized that China's position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear, and the core is to promote peace talks and political settlement. There is no panacea for resolving the crisis. All parties need to start from themselves and create conditions for ending the war and peace talks by accumulating mutual trust. China supports the European side in playing a role in the political settlement of the crisis, and is willing to work with the French side to call on the international community to maintain rational restraint and avoid taking actions that will further aggravate the crisis or even get out of control; strictly abide by international humanitarian law, avoid attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, protect women, Children and other victims of conflict; earnestly fulfill the promise that nuclear weapons and nuclear wars shall not be used, oppose the use of biological and chemical weapons under any circumstances, and oppose armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities; restart peace talks as soon as possible, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, taking into account all aspects to seek a political solution to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework; cooperate to deal with the spillover effects of the Ukrainian crisis in the fields of food, energy, finance, and transportation, and reduce the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on the world, especially developing countries. negative impact on the country. China is willing to maintain communication with France on this and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis.
According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Macron introduced the views of the French side and appreciated China's important role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Communicate and work together for peace.
