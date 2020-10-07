Mach 8! Russian warship makes history by launching HYPERSONIC Zircon missile at mock target in far northern seas (VIDEO)

What's new

Philosopher

Philosopher

Jan 5, 2020
The Russian Navy has successfully test-fired an ultra-fast Zircon anti-ship missile from its most advanced frigate in the far north. The state-of-the-art projectile hit a mock target after travelling 450km within minutes.

The Admiral Gorshkov, the navy’s most advanced guided-missile frigate, set off for the White Sea on Tuesday – an inlet within the Barents Sea – with the Zircon missile on board, Russia’s Defense Ministry revealed.

As part of live-fire trials, it dispatched the hypersonic cruise missile from one of its vertical silos. It was the first time the Zircon had been trialed for anti-ship warfare, and the weapon “directly hit the seaworthy target located 450km away," the ministry reported.
Incredibly, the missile reached a speed of Mach 8 during the trial – almost eight times faster than the speed of sound.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the news on Wednesday, applauding “the enormous work of [Russian] scientists, designers, talented workers, and military specialists.” The mission’s success marks “a big step in equipping the armed forces with the most modern [weapons] systems,” he said.

The Zircon has been in development for several years, and Putin revealed its existence last year, along with that of other hypersonic weapons such as the Avangard (Vanguard) glider, and Kinzhal, an air-launched cruise missile.

Thought to be able to reach speeds of up to Mach 9, the Zircon will have an operational range that allows it to hit both land- and sea-based targets at a distance of 1,000km. The military said it will likely be mounted on nuclear submarines and surface ships, although a ground-based version of the weapon is also in development.

Tests of the missile began late last year, and it was reportedly tried out against a land-based target in January. The Defense Ministry expects it to come into service sometime in the next few years.

Moscow maintains that its ambitious hypersonic program was to assure deterrence after the US withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 and rushed to deploy its ballistic missile shields, including those close to Russian borders. Russia’s advances in developing the top-notch weapons has made the US play catch-up for the first time in history, Putin has repeatedly said.

GWXP

GWXP

Feb 9, 2019
It seems like slowly slowly aircraft carriers, destroyers and other naval platforms become obsolete and impossible to defend which means the end of power projection capabilities of the superpower (USA and in the future China)
 
GWXP

GWXP

Feb 9, 2019
Missiles like Zirkon or Kinzhal are nearly impossible to intercept.

The main problem is hitting a moving target like aircraft carrier or destroyer, but this problem can be solved with new precise technologies that will be developed in the near future-----more advanced assets in space/ uavs/ radars

So naval platforms will probably become obsolete by the next decade
 
Munib

Munib

Jan 27, 2014
The west is still far ahead of the game.
LM already has HELIOS system that will be integrated into upcoming US navy ships.
This is only the naval system. Carriers have plenty of space to fit these systems and loads of power.
Expect air and land systems to come out in the next few years. And remember these are first gen directed systems. Once fielded the scaling is will not be an issue.
Detection and tracking is done at a long range. Laser engagement time only needs 2-3 minutes worst case, cuz it’s laser Remember you don’t need to target the warhead or middle of the ordinance, target the control surfaces , normally not a bulky/protected surface. And west is far ahead in detection, tracking and locking at long ranges. Laser range is limited by power (not an issue just need to make it available), cooling ( no issue just need space and good Thermal mngmt system) and the physical characteristics of a specific laser ( only a matter of time now).
I expect USA and Russia are conducting R&D in extreem heat resistant materials (Space shuttle already employed such materials and that was some good years ago). Stealth SOW still pose threat and don’t forget swarms. But then swarms won’t have much protection. Once detected laser systems will easily neutralise them in minutes.
Btw China, Russia , America, the west even India is conducting field tests. I guess Pakistan is counting on China. Wish Pakistan started its own program but presumably that is wishful thinking.
 
juj06750

juj06750

Oct 28, 2016
It seems like another russian brags released by russian state media :disagree::disagree::disagree: clearly, the missile shape is NOT designed for mach 8 speed flight; I believe russia just starts developing it (if so)
 
