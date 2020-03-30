What's new

MacBook air

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Apr 25, 2018
Hi friends,

I am looking to buy MacBook air, would that be sufficient for official work, presentations? I want something handy that I could take to work etc and has good battery life.

Any way to get the cheapest?

Thank you.
 
HttpError

HttpError

Feb 20, 2014
I'd recommend you to consider Macbook pro 13 inches without the touch bar. It may be a couple of $ Hundred expensive but in the long run, is much more powerful and capable machine. You can look into Apple's refurbished laptops, or look on eBay.

The newer version has really great battery life but when buying used always look out for the battery cycles.
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Apr 25, 2018
HttpError said:
I'd recommend you to consider Macbook pro 13 inches without the touch bar. It may be a couple of $ Hundred expensive but in the long run, is much more powerful and capable machine. You can look into Apple's refurbished laptops, or look on eBay.

The newer version has really great battery life but when buying used always look out for the battery cycles.
Thank you

Where to buy apple refurbished laptops?
 
HttpError

HttpError

Feb 20, 2014
Chakar The Great said:
Thank you

Where to buy apple refurbished laptops?
They are available on Apple's official website. Though based on the region, available models may vary. Another idea is if you have a cousin or anyone who is a teacher or a student you can ask them to buy it for you as they are eligible for Apple's student and teacher discount. :D
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

Nov 18, 2019
Chakar The Great said:
Hi friends,

I am looking to buy MacBook air, would that be sufficient for official work, presentations? I want something handy that I could take to work etc and has good battery life.

Any way to get the cheapest?

Thank you.
Yes,
Macbook Air is the lightest (both in terms of hardware and physical aspect) out of the twp series of Macbook Laptops (not counting Plain Macbook).

What model are you looking for and what’s the budget ?

Chakar The Great said:
Thank you

Where to buy apple refurbished laptops?
Check out ebay

UKBengali said:
No problem, just use bootcamp to also install Windows on the mac.

Then you can boot to either MacOS or Windows.
The joy of Macbooks is really something else.

The retina, ease of use and the speakers, Perfect for entertainment purposes
 
UKBengali

May 29, 2011
HttpError said:
I'd recommend you to consider Macbook pro 13 inches without the touch bar. It may be a couple of $ Hundred expensive but in the long run, is much more powerful and capable machine. You can look into Apple's refurbished laptops, or look on eBay.

The newer version has really great battery life but when buying used always look out for the battery cycles.
@Chakar The Great

I would avoid the Macbook Pro 13 inches as they come with 8th gen processors as there has not been a recent "refresh".

You would be better buying the just released Macbook Air that comes with Intel 10th gen processors.

The base model is £999.99 in the UK and for that you will get 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD - this model should suffice as long as you are not doing anything really "heavy".

If you have more money then you can go for the more expensive model which is £1299.99 and you get a core i5, slightly higher turbo boost on CPU and 512GB SSD - for more "heavy" workloads.

You would probably have to buy the Macbook Air's new as they have just come out.
Yes they are a little expensive but are very reliable and do hold their value and so can make a good chunk of change if you want to sell it a few years down the line.

One thing to bear in mind is if you need to use a lot of applications at the same time, then you may need to upgrade from the standard 8GB to 16GB of RAM which costs an additional £200 - I would upgrade the base model with the extra 8GB RAM if that is your situation.
You could also upgrade the i3 to i5 for £100 if you also need a more powerful CPU bringing the total price to £1299.99.

Feel free to ask what kinds of applications you will be using at any one time and I can come back to you with the specific specs you will need.

In a nutshell as long as you do not need to do anything processor intensive for long periods of time, the Macbook Air is the better model.

StormBreaker said:
The joy of Macbooks is really something else.

The retina, ease of use and the speakers, Perfect for entertainment purposes
I have had a iMac for nearly 2 years and not once has it crashed on me yet.
They are expensive but you get top quality parts and a great OS in MacOS - resale value is much better than Windows PCs as well.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

Nov 18, 2019
UKBengali said:
@Chakar The Great

I would avoid the Macbook Pro 13 inches as they come with 8th gen processors as there has not been a recent "refresh".

You would be better buying the just released Macbook Air that comes with Intel 10th gen processors.

The base model is £999.99 in the UK and for that you will get 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD - this model should suffice as long as you are not doing anything really "heavy".

If you have more money then you can go for the more expensive model which is £1299.99 and you get a core i5, slightly higher turbo boost on CPU and 512GB SSD - for more "heavy" workloads.

You would probably have to buy the Macbook Air's new as they have just come out.
Yes they are a little expensive but are very reliable and do hold their value and so can make a good chunk of change if you want to sell it a few years down the line.

One thing to bear in mind is if you need to use a lot of applications at the same time, then you may need to upgrade from the standard 8GB to 16GB of RAM which costs an additional £200 - I would upgrade the base model with the extra 8GB RAM if that is your situation.

Feel free to ask what kinds of applications you will be using at any one time and I can come back to you with the specific specs you will need.




I have had a iMac for nearly 2 years and not once has it crashed on me yet.
They are expensive but you get top quality parts and a great OS in MacOS - resale value is much better than Windows PCs as well.
Trust me, Apple might be expensive, But spending every penny is an investment into satisfaction and happiness such that you never regret.
 
UKBengali

May 29, 2011
StormBreaker said:
Trust me, Apple might be expensive, But spending every penny is an investment into satisfaction and happiness such that you never regret.
I do not think iPhones are worth their price but have both a 2017 21.5 Inch 4K iMac and also a 2019 Ipad Mini and very happy with both!
Of course I got both with discounts from RRP:p:
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

Jan 29, 2011
UKBengali said:
No problem, just use bootcamp to also install Windows on the mac.

Then you can boot to either MacOS or Windows.
I bought Leveno Thinkpad P43s just this January. On top of that, I had a 2017 Dell XPS 15, it developed some motherboard issues, have to repair that.
 
UKBengali

May 29, 2011
Skull and Bones said:
I bought Leveno Thinkpad P43s just this January. On top of that, I had a 2017 Dell XPS 15, it developed some motherboard issues, have to repair that.
I find with what I need to do that I need both MacOS and Windows as some things are just easier on Windows.
Of course some applications will just not work on MacOS and vice-versa.

Like I say the good thing about MACs is that they all have "bootcamp" which allows Windows to be installed and then you can boot into either OS.
 
Cthulhu

Cthulhu

Mar 18, 2017
If you want to use your laptop for simple tasks like presentations, browsing internet, watching movies, ... buy a MacBook, But if your job requires performing some heavy calculations, MacBook is useless.
 
srshkmr

srshkmr

Apr 12, 2013
Skull and Bones said:
I bought Leveno Thinkpad P43s just this January. On top of that, I had a 2017 Dell XPS 15, it developed some motherboard issues, have to repair that.
I bought a macbook pro 15 inch on 2017 I was facing some keyboard issues and there was a slight crack in the strip that says macbook pro below the display. I went to apple and they replaced entire display case and keyboard and battery (1500$ AUD worth) for free in 2 days. Picked it up two days before apple closed down their stores.

Mac's are good but it has a very defined purpose. If you are not in that purpose you might find hard to pay high for the laptop. But hey they are good at what they do :D
 

