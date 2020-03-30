HttpError said: I'd recommend you to consider Macbook pro 13 inches without the touch bar. It may be a couple of $ Hundred expensive but in the long run, is much more powerful and capable machine. You can look into Apple's refurbished laptops, or look on eBay.



The newer version has really great battery life but when buying used always look out for the battery cycles.

StormBreaker said: The joy of Macbooks is really something else.



The retina, ease of use and the speakers, Perfect for entertainment purposes

I would avoid the Macbook Pro 13 inches as they come with 8th gen processors as there has not been a recent "refresh".You would be better buying the just released Macbook Air that comes with Intel 10th gen processors.The base model is £999.99 in the UK and for that you will get 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD - this model should suffice as long as you are not doing anything really "heavy".If you have more money then you can go for the more expensive model which is £1299.99 and you get a core i5, slightly higher turbo boost on CPU and 512GB SSD - for more "heavy" workloads.You would probably have to buy the Macbook Air's new as they have just come out.Yes they are a little expensive but are very reliable and do hold their value and so can make a good chunk of change if you want to sell it a few years down the line.One thing to bear in mind is if you need to use a lot of applications at the same time, then you may need to upgrade from the standard 8GB to 16GB of RAM which costs an additional £200 - I would upgrade the base model with the extra 8GB RAM if that is your situation.You could also upgrade the i3 to i5 for £100 if you also need a more powerful CPU bringing the total price to £1299.99.Feel free to ask what kinds of applications you will be using at any one time and I can come back to you with the specific specs you will need.In a nutshell as long as you do not need to do anything processor intensive for long periods of time, the Macbook Air is the better model.I have had a iMac for nearly 2 years and not once has it crashed on me yet.They are expensive but you get top quality parts and a great OS in MacOS - resale value is much better than Windows PCs as well.