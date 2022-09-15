What's new

Macao's forex reserves rise to 26.34 bln USD by August

Macao's forex reserves rise to 26.34 bln USD by August​

Xinhua, September 15, 2022

MACAO, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The preliminary estimate of Macao's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 212.9 billion patacas (about 26.34 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of August 2022, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Thursday.

The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves increased by 1.4 percent from the revised value of 210.0 billion patacas (about 25.97 billion dollars) for the previous month.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.36 point month-on-month and 7.11 points year-on-year to 110.3 last month.

 

