Macao's forex reserves rise to 25.85 bln USD at end of April

Xinhua, May 14, 2021MACAO, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The preliminary estimate of Macao's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 206.7 billion patacas (about 25.85 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of April, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Friday.The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves increased by 3.1 percent from the revised value of 200.5 billion patacas (about 25.03 billion U.S. dollars) for the previous month.Macao's foreign exchange reserves at the end of April represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 86.6 percent of pataca M2 at the end of March.The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca dropped 0.22 point month on month and 6.44 points year on year to 103.0 in April, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca declined against the currencies of Macao's major trading partners.Great going! Macao's total population are just 640,445.