What's new

Mac Jee Group - Meet the Brazilian group formed by strategic defense companies, Mac Jee Defense, Equipaer and Mac Jee Tecnologia.

santacatarinabr

santacatarinabr

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 18, 2020
8
0
16
Country
Brazil
Location
Brazil
Mac Jee Group - Meet the Brazilian group formed by strategic defense companies, Mac Jee Defense, Equipaer and Mac Jee Tecnologia. |Subtitled|
-
Together, the companies develop defense products such as the Armadillo TA-2 Light Rocket Launch System, BGB Series Bombs, Diana Highly Maneuverable Air Target, Explosive Materials and others.
-
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom