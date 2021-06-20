santacatarinabr
Mac Jee Group - Meet the Brazilian group formed by strategic defense companies, Mac Jee Defense, Equipaer and Mac Jee Tecnologia. |Subtitled|
Together, the companies develop defense products such as the Armadillo TA-2 Light Rocket Launch System, BGB Series Bombs, Diana Highly Maneuverable Air Target, Explosive Materials and others.
