M142 HIMARS MLRS High Mobility Artillery Rocket System missile launchers - United States

​ Armament The M142 HIMARS carries a single six-pack of rockets on the army's family of medium tactical vehicles (FMTV) 6x6. The HIMARS (launcher) consists of a carrier (automotive portion) and a Fire Control system (FCS) that computes all fire mission data and a Launcher-Loader Module (LLM) portion that performs all operations necessary to complete a fire mission. The launcher system is composed of two lines of three tubes launchers. The HIMARS can fire the standard MLRS round, but also the entire MLRS family of munitions, including the extended-range rocket, the reduced-range practice rocket, and all future variants. It can also fire the extended range guided rocket GMLRS, with a range of more than 70 km. The HIMARS is also capable to fire the TACMS Tactical Missile with a maximum range of 300 km. Design and protection The front of the M142 HIMARS is fitted with a fully enclosed and armored cab, which provided protection against small arms firing and shell splinters. The current HIMARS includes an increased crew protection armored cab. Mobility The rocket launcher system M142 HIMARS is fitted to the 6x6 chassis of the medium tactical vehicles (FMTV) all-wheel-drive 5t truck. The FMTV standard cargo truck is motorized with a Caterpillar C7 engine coupled to an automatic Allison 3700SP transmission with 7 speed. Accessories HIMARS is C-130 transportable and can be deployed into areas previously inaccessible to heavier launchers. It also incorporates the self-loading, autonomous features that have made MLRS the premier rocket artillery system in the world. The HIMARS fire control system, electronics and communications units are interchangeable with the existing MLRS M270A1 launcher, and the crew and training are the same. HIMARS is equipped with a self-loading and autonomous system. The HIMARS is equipped with a fire control system which includes video, keyboard control, a gigabyte of program storage, and a global positioning system. The fire control computer allows firing missions to be carried out in automatic or manual mode.

Armament Armor 6 MLRS series rockets or 1 ATACMS missile Protection against small arms firing and shell splinters. Country users Weight truck United States, Canada, Singapore, Finland, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Poland, Romania 10,886 kg Designer Country Speed truck United States 85 km/h maximum speed on road Accessories Firing Range Firing control system - 45 km with ER-MLRS rocket

- 70 km with the new extended range guided rocket GMLRS

- 300 km with tactical missile Crew Dimensions 3 Lenght: 5,046 m; Width: 2,16 m; Height: 2,251 m

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a multiple rocket launcher system mounted to a 6x6 FMTV truck chassis. HIMARS was developed by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control under an advanced concept technology demonstration (ACTD) program, placed in 1996. The purpose of HIMARS is to engage and defeat artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor and personnel carriers, as well as support troop and supply concentrations.HIMARS is able to launch its weapons and move away from the area at high speed before enemy forces are able to locate the launch site. Offering Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) firepower on a wheeled chassis, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is the newest member of the MLRS launcher family. HIMARS carries a single six-pack of rockets or one ATACMS missile on the Army's new Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) 5-ton truck and can launch the entire MLRS family of munitions. HIMARS is operated by a crew of three - driver, gunner and section chief - but the computer-based fire control system enables a crew of two or even a single soldier to load and unload the system.HIMARS received approval to enter production in March 2003 and is currently in Full-Rate Production. HIMARS successfully completed the initial operational test and evaluation in November 2004. In May 2005, the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, XVIII Airborne Corps Artillery was the first unit equipped with HIMARS. HIMARS has been a joint system since 2000 when the U.S. Marine Corps joined the program. It was successfully combat-tested in Operation Iraqi Freedom.The HIMARS M142 is in service with United States, Singapore, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. In December 2012, Qatar notified the U.S. of a possible Foreign Military Sale of 7 M142 HIMARS systems. The U.S. State Department approved the FMS (Foreign Military Sale) of 54 HIMARS launchers to Romania in August 2017. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announcement at the time valued the sale at USD1.25 billion, including related support and equipment. In February 2019, Poland has officially announced the purchase of 20 M142 HIMARS. In July 2019, American Company has announced the production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and associated hardware for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Romania, and Poland under a $492 million contract, marking Poland's first acquisition of HIMARS launchers.No variants at this time