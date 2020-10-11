What's new

M S Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter Ziva gets rape threats after CSK loses match to KKR

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
10,946
13
26,415
Country
United States
Location
United States
Shoot!! What type of mindset this Hindutva promotes!! I’m no fan of India, but I also find it too much!! India needs to show they’re definitely better than this....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top