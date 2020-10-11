M S Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter Ziva gets rape threats after CSK loses match to KKR

After Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders, many fans were disappointed and they
took to social media
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/cricke...-beat-rajasthan-royals-by-46-runs-899860.html
Imagine the filth in the society that threatens to rape a 5 year old child because of a cricket match
took to social media
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/cricke...-beat-rajasthan-royals-by-46-runs-899860.html
Imagine the filth in the society that threatens to rape a 5 year old child because of a cricket match