میری ایک سرجری ہونی ہے جو پاکستان میں نہیں ہوسکتی، مریم نواز

Men in Green said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361238580799152129
Patriot forever said:
Khuda ka khauf karna chaye, ye age hai in surgeries ki :D
Imran Khan said:
یہ ڈرامے ابھی تک چل رہے ہیں ؟
Enigma SIG said:
Is ki dimag ki surgery honi hai wo Pakistan me hi hogi.
terry5 said:
Some plastic surgery maybe lol

Looking from outside A proper soap opera is this family .

Lol
Jazzbot said:
She wanna go to Qatar for that Surgery?
This is a futile attempt to get NRO and run abroad. Govt will never remove this Khotis name from ECL. Especially after her father's role to escape justice in a similar fashion.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361258959924047873
 
کتنے شرم کی بات ہے 20 سال سے حکومت تھی ایک ہسپتال نہیں بن سکا جس میں اپنا علاج کراتے
 
