میری ایک سرجری ہونی ہے جو پاکستان میں نہیں ہوسکتی، مریم نواز

Is ki dimag ki surgery honi hai wo Pakistan me hi hogi.
Khuda ka khauf karna chaye, ye age hai in surgeries ki
یہ ڈرامے ابھی تک چل رہے ہیں ؟
Is ki dimag ki surgery honi hai wo Pakistan me hi hogi.
Some plastic surgery maybe lol
Looking from outside A proper soap opera is this family .
Lol
This is a futile attempt to get NRO and run abroad. Govt will never remove this Khotis name from ECL. Especially after her father's role to escape justice in a similar fashion.She wanna go to Qatar for that Surgery?
کتنے شرم کی بات ہے 20 سال سے حکومت تھی ایک ہسپتال نہیں بن سکا جس میں اپنا علاج کراتے
PAPA jhons people help her to escape from accountability..!! once again khoty u have proved u dont have knowledge about Pak politics.Tag all patwaris. They will defend this too
Ask your Mian Saanp who has experience in getting NROsPAPA jhons people help her to escape from accountability..!! once again khoty u have proved u dont have knowledge about Pak politics.