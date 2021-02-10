M - 9 - Karachi - Hyderabad Motorway

.....................
The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) has been entrusted to Frontier Works Organisation for the next 25 years on Built-Operate-Transfer basis.
Scope of work is as under:-
1- Widening of 136 km 4 lanes road into 6 Lane facility.
2- Rehabilitation of Existing 4 lanes.
3- Construction of 275 Km 2x Lane Service Road on either side of M-9
4- Construction of 8 x Interchanges.
5-Improvement of Karachi and Hyderabad Toll Plazas into 24 x lane facilities.
6- Introduce Weigh Stations on new interchanges to check overloading
7- Construction of 2 x Service Areas.
8- Construction of 2 x Trauma Centres.
• FWO to undertake the project on BOT Basis through bank financing with no cost to Government Exchequer.
• FWO will pay Rs. 143.1 Billion as NHA share and Rs. 109 Billion as Tax to the Government of Pakistan in next 25 years.
Project summary.
