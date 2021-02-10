What's new

M - 9 - Karachi - Hyderabad Motorway

The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) has been entrusted to Frontier Works Organisation for the next 25 years on Built-Operate-Transfer basis.

Scope of work is as under:-

1- Widening of 136 km 4 lanes road into 6 Lane facility.
2- Rehabilitation of Existing 4 lanes.
3- Construction of 275 Km 2x Lane Service Road on either side of M-9
4- Construction of 8 x Interchanges.
5-Improvement of Karachi and Hyderabad Toll Plazas into 24 x lane facilities.
6- Introduce Weigh Stations on new interchanges to check overloading
7- Construction of 2 x Service Areas.
8- Construction of 2 x Trauma Centres.

• FWO to undertake the project on BOT Basis through bank financing with no cost to Government Exchequer.

• FWO will pay Rs. 143.1 Billion as NHA share and Rs. 109 Billion as Tax to the Government of Pakistan in next 25 years.

Project summary.


Good work. it will cover all expenses of building within 5 years and rest will go to army. in this case army will earn some money for their need
 
i hope good plantation is done on the sides.
Now this may sound stupid but it will be necessary. Not only will this increase the tree cover but in this scorching heat the asphalt road will be baked, good tress cover on sides will help us tackle that plus there are not many three like this in that area so any increase will be appreciated.
 
Govt has to build more projects on built operate transfer that will reduce the burden on govt and facilities private sector as well we hope govt will keep going on this type of work
 
What i meant is, like on M2 the smoothness and quality of road is way different than other highways. So i wanted to ask hows the quality of M9 in comparison with M2. Especially with M2 section from Bhera to Lahore.
 
True.
M1 is same as M2. Last year I traveled myself on both.
 
Quality of all motorways are pretty much the same except the patches where fighter plane can land. M1 and M2 has 10 stretches of fighter plane landing and take off areas. we do not know about all other motorways. knowing Pak Military, I am sure they have some patches on all highways, exact location is anybody's guess.
 
Everybody knows. They are clear identification. They have extra build ups and central portions are temporary. can be removed..

As you wish.................................................
 
