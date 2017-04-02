M-8--- Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway project.

The M8 starts from Ratodero in Sindh Province and enter Balochistan Province passing near the towns of Khuzdar, Awaran, Hoshab, Turbat before joining the Makran Coastal Highway just east of the port city of Gwadar.The construction work of Khuzdar-Shahdadkot section of Rattodero-Gwadar Motorway (M-8) is going on smoothly and the project would be completed by March.The 151 km project has been divided into three phases. The 57.5 km phase 1 has been completed while 85 per cent work of 42.5 km.Phase 2 has been completed. As far as 51.1 km Phase 3 is concerned, the 72 per cent work has been completed.The M-8 is an east-west motorway connecting Sukkur and Larkana to the port city of Gwadar. The 193 kilometer stretch between Gwadar and Hoshab was inaugurated in February 2016.Starting from Ratodero in Sindh Province M-8 enters Balochistan Province passing near the towns of Khuzdar, Awaran, Hoshab, Turbat before joining the Makran Coastal Highway just the east of Gwadar.The M-8 will have 4-lanes and a total length of 892 km.