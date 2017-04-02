What's new

M-8--- Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway project.

The M8 starts from Ratodero in Sindh Province and enter Balochistan Province passing near the towns of Khuzdar, Awaran, Hoshab, Turbat before joining the Makran Coastal Highway just east of the port city of Gwadar.

The construction work of Khuzdar-Shahdadkot section of Rattodero-Gwadar Motorway (M-8) is going on smoothly and the project would be completed by March.

The 151 km project has been divided into three phases. The 57.5 km phase 1 has been completed while 85 per cent work of 42.5 km.

Phase 2 has been completed. As far as 51.1 km Phase 3 is concerned, the 72 per cent work has been completed.

The M-8 is an east-west motorway connecting Sukkur and Larkana to the port city of Gwadar. The 193 kilometer stretch between Gwadar and Hoshab was inaugurated in February 2016.

Starting from Ratodero in Sindh Province M-8 enters Balochistan Province passing near the towns of Khuzdar, Awaran, Hoshab, Turbat before joining the Makran Coastal Highway just the east of Gwadar.

The M-8 will have 4-lanes and a total length of 892 km.







 
Thanks for a share, apparently its a coincidence that I was looking for the same information on youtube today, and I watched one video but it seemed pretty old. Appreciated!
 
save_ghenda said:
This doesn't look like motorway with just 2 lanes.
Click to expand...
i think definition of motorway(freeway) is not # of lanes. rather it's lack of intersections and stops etc. hence the name "freeway". in north America many freeways(british motorways) r two laned.

Only when passing in busy areas like major cities, # of lanes increase. But in less busy areas they become 2 lanes.
 
Clutch said:
who is this brave soul clearing a pathway on the edge of the mountain!... has balls of steal... should be given a medal for bravery and for helping develop the nation...!!
Click to expand...
Absolutely right. Brave man.
single handed doing..

 
And, who on the earth will be driving 18 wheelers on such roads for a living???? It's like a life on the edge 24/7!!!! I see none other than the Pashtun folks!!!!
 
Clutch said:
who is this brave soul clearing a pathway on the edge of the mountain!... has balls of steal... should be given a medal for bravery and for helping develop the nation...!!
Click to expand...

His wife just texted him that the mother-in-law is going to be staying with them for a while.
 
