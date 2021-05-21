M 6.1 in China on 21 May 2021 13:48 UTC

Event summary

GDACS ID EQ 1269679 Earthquake Magnitude: 6.1M Depth: 10 Km Lat/Lon: 25.7614 , 100.0076 Event Date: 21 May 2021 13:48 UTC

21 May 2021 21:48 Local Exposed Population: 150000 people in MMI VIII

3800000 people within 100km Inserted at: 21 May 2021 14:23 UTC INFORM Coping capacity : 3.6 (China)

Episode Timeline

ID Alert Score Date Mag, Depth MMI* Population** Tsunami risk*** Delay (hh:mm) Source 1376313 1.6 21 May 2021 13:48 6M, 10km 6.6 5 thousand (in MMI>=VII) 00:18 NEIC 1376314 2.9 21 May 2021 13:48 6.1M, 10km 8.25 420 thousand (in MMI>=VII) 00:34 NEIC

Exposed population

Intensity Population 150000 people 270000 people 540000 people 1 million people

Affected populated places. Areas of interest

Intensity Name Region Province Country City class Population Distance Yangbi Yunnan China City - 13 km Dali Yunnan China City 130000 people 16 km Dengchuan Yunnan China City - 25 km Fengyuzhen Yunnan China Village - 26 km Xiaguan Yunnan China City - 28 km

Critical infrastructure

Airports

Intensity Name IATA Code Elevation (m) Usage Runway type IFR Runway Length (ft) Dali DLU 2155 0 Xiangyun 1954 0 �

Dams

Intensity Reservoir Dam Name River Year Zibihe Trib. Yangbi Jiang -99 Haixihai Trib. Yangbi Jiang -99 Haishao Trib. Jinsha Jiang 1963

This earthquake can have a high humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability.The episode that generated the alert; the next major evaluations beyond 12 hours will not trigger additional alerts.The episode that has the last updated information.* The max MMI detected for sources having shakemaps;** The population detected in MMI>=7 for episode with shakemap or in a 100km radius;*** The tsunami max height.The earthquake happened in,of(population 40,970,460) . The alertlevel for this event isAirports, ports, nuclear plants and hydrodams at risk, if affected, are listed below.