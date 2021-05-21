What's new

M 6.1 in China on 21 May 2021 13:48 UTC

Event summary
This earthquake can have a high humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability.

GDACS IDEQ 1269679
Earthquake Magnitude:6.1M
Depth:10 Km
Lat/Lon:25.7614 , 100.0076
Event Date:21 May 2021 13:48 UTC
21 May 2021 21:48 Local
Exposed Population:150000 people in MMI VIII
3800000 people within 100km
Inserted at:21 May 2021 14:23 UTC
INFORM Coping capacity :3.6 (China)


7





Episode Timeline
IDAlertScoreDateMag, DepthMMI*Population**Tsunami risk***Delay (hh:mm)Source
1376313
1.621 May 2021 13:486M, 10km6.65 thousand (in MMI>=VII)00:18NEIC
1376314
2.921 May 2021 13:486.1M, 10km8.25420 thousand (in MMI>=VII)00:34NEIC

The episode that generated the alert; the next major evaluations beyond 12 hours will not trigger additional alerts.

The episode that has the last updated information.
* The max MMI detected for sources having shakemaps;
** The population detected in MMI>=7 for episode with shakemap or in a 100km radius;
*** The tsunami max height.
Exposed population
The earthquake happened in China ,of Yunnan (population 40,970,460) . The alertlevel for this event is RED
IntensityPopulation
150000 people
270000 people
540000 people
1 million people


Affected populated places. Areas of interest
IntensityNameRegion ProvinceCountryCity classPopulationDistance
YangbiYunnanChinaCity-13 km
DaliYunnanChinaCity130000 people16 km
DengchuanYunnanChinaCity-25 km
FengyuzhenYunnanChinaVillage-26 km
XiaguanYunnanChinaCity-28 km

Critical infrastructure
Airports, ports, nuclear plants and hydrodams at risk, if affected, are listed below.

Airports
IntensityNameIATA CodeElevation (m)UsageRunway typeIFRRunway Length (ft)
DaliDLU21550
Xiangyun19540
Dams
IntensityReservoirDam NameRiverYear
ZibiheTrib. Yangbi Jiang-99
HaixihaiTrib. Yangbi Jiang-99
HaishaoTrib. Jinsha Jiang1963
 
