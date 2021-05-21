M 6.1 in China on 21 May 2021 13:48 UTC

RescueRanger
Event summary
This earthquake can have a high humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability.
7
Episode Timeline
The episode that generated the alert; the next major evaluations beyond 12 hours will not trigger additional alerts.
The episode that has the last updated information.
* The max MMI detected for sources having shakemaps;
** The population detected in MMI>=7 for episode with shakemap or in a 100km radius;
*** The tsunami max height.
Exposed population
The earthquake happened in China ,of Yunnan (population 40,970,460) . The alertlevel for this event is RED
Affected populated places. Areas of interest
Critical infrastructure
Airports, ports, nuclear plants and hydrodams at risk, if affected, are listed below.
Airports
Dams
|GDACS ID
|EQ 1269679
|Earthquake Magnitude:
|6.1M
|Depth:
|10 Km
|Lat/Lon:
|25.7614 , 100.0076
|Event Date:
|21 May 2021 13:48 UTC
21 May 2021 21:48 Local
|Exposed Population:
|150000 people in MMI VIII
3800000 people within 100km
|Inserted at:
|21 May 2021 14:23 UTC
|INFORM Coping capacity :
|3.6 (China)
|Intensity
|Name
|Region Province
|Country
|City class
|Population
|Distance
|
|Yangbi
|Yunnan
|China
|City
|-
|13 km
|
|Dali
|Yunnan
|China
|City
|130000 people
|16 km
|
|Dengchuan
|Yunnan
|China
|City
|-
|25 km
|
|Fengyuzhen
|Yunnan
|China
|Village
|-
|26 km
|
|Xiaguan
|Yunnan
|China
|City
|-
|28 km
Critical infrastructure
Airports, ports, nuclear plants and hydrodams at risk, if affected, are listed below.
Airports
|Intensity
|Name
|IATA Code
|Elevation (m)
|Usage
|Runway type
|IFR
|Runway Length (ft)
|
|Dali
|DLU
|2155
|0
|
|Xiangyun
|1954
|0
|�
|Intensity
|Reservoir
|Dam Name
|River
|Year
|
|Zibihe
|Trib. Yangbi Jiang
|-99
|
|Haixihai
|Trib. Yangbi Jiang
|-99
|
|Haishao
|Trib. Jinsha Jiang
|1963