M-14 - Hakla - Dera Ismail Khan Motorway

M-14 Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.....
PUNJAB/KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA


Length:.................... 280 km
Cost:........................ 1.5 Billions $
Duration................ 2 years


Project description

The new motorway will consist of 11 interchanges, 74 culverts, and 3 major bridges .It will have reserved right of ways flanking either side of the motorway in order to allow for widening of the road to a 6-lane motorway in the future.

Total costs for the project are expected to be $1.05 billion,with 90% of the project's cost to be funded by the Government of china.
The Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan road will be completed by June 2018.


The four-lane expressway orMotorway is part of western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and will be completed in two years.

The project which includes construction of several bridges and interchanges will link the undeveloped areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the CPEC road network.


Motorway Map

[/
 
Last edited:
Updates 30/10/2017

Near Pindigheb












13/11/2017..... Package 4 near Pindigheb.

Working day & night..





Asphalt 2nd layer and stone pitching work is underway by ZKB/LIMAK JV.










CPEC Western Route:284 Km D.I.Khan (Yarik) Islamabad (Hakla) Motorway

Under Construction. Quetta Islamabad travelling time reduced to only 8 hours after completion of CPEC Route.

FWO is working CPEC Package 3 near Mianwali








_
 
60% Work Complete On Western Route.

NLC completes 60 % work on CPEC Western Route D I Khan Islamabad Motorway M-14.
The 55 KM 4 Lane Expressway from Yarik to Rehmani Khel is scheduled to be completed by 30th August 2018 at the cost of Rs13.25 billion. NLC completed almost 100% of Earthwork .NLC has so far been able to complete 44 kilometer improved sub grade, 33 kilometer sub base, 19 kilometer asphalt..NHA was awarded the Package 1 of Construction of Motorway Bharma Bahatar–DI Khan as part of CPEC Western Route to NLC from 1st September 2016.
 
Yarik Interchange D.I Khan U/C











M-14 under construction Package 4 near Indus river PaiKhel Mianwali.










12/12/2017.

Soan River bridge U/C package 3.





 
CPEC Western Route:
Under Construction Junction of Motorways D I Khan Islamabad Motorway M-14 and Peshawar Islamabad Motorway M-1 near Fateh Jang Qutbal














Work Near Lakki Marwat Area

 
CPEC Indus Bridge: Indus River Bridge construction at CPEC Western Route 285 Km D I Khan Islamabad Motorway M-14 .Bridge is under construction between Mianwali and Essa khel .It will reduced travelling time from 2 hours to 15 minutes



















FWO is lying asphalt work on Section 3 Mianwali .It will be operational for traffic in 2018




 
Excellent progress, thanks @ghazi52

Looks like construction of motorway require much more work then highway. This is why I believe M-9 Hydrabad-Karachi motorway will not be at par with motorways/expressway build from ground up.
 
285 Km D I Khan Islamabad Motorway under construction near Pai khel Mianwali.It will reduced travelling time between Quetta & Islamabad.This section will be open for traffic in 2018.














 
D I Khan Islamabad Motorway under construction . Interchanges name & Location of 3 Service Areas. Schedule date for completion 5 sections Aug 2018-May 2019.It will be directly link with Attock,Mianwali, Bhakkar , Lakki Marwat , Karak & Dera Ismail Khan
















 
Hakla-Di Khan Motorway: Project to be completed by year-end

ISLAMABAD: The under-construction Hakla-DI Khan Motorway project will be completed by the end of this year, which will reduce travel time and boost economic activities in less developed areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The four-lane 285-kilometre north-south motorway is being developed as part of western alignment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Tuesday.

The motorway continues to advance before terminating near the town of Yarrik, north of DI Khan city. For ensuring timely completion, the Hakla-DI Khan Motorway has been divided into five phases including Yarik-Rehmani Khail section, Rehmani Khail-Kot Belian section, Kot Belian-Tarap section, Tarap-Pindi Gheb section and Pindi Gheb-Hakla Interchange section.
 
Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.. M-14
Updates 11/6/2018.

Rehmani Khel to Kot Balian (Package-2B).











 
D.I Khan Islamabad Motorway Section 2B Rehmani Khel to Kot Balian Dist Mianwali. It will be completed in Dec 2018..
















 
