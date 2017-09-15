M-14 - Hakla - Dera Ismail Khan Motorway

Hakla-Di Khan Motorway: Project to be completed by year-end



ISLAMABAD: The under-construction Hakla-DI Khan Motorway project will be completed by the end of this year, which will reduce travel time and boost economic activities in less developed areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The four-lane 285-kilometre north-south motorway is being developed as part of western alignment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Tuesday.



The motorway continues to advance before terminating near the town of Yarrik, north of DI Khan city. For ensuring timely completion, the Hakla-DI Khan Motorway has been divided into five phases including Yarik-Rehmani Khail section, Rehmani Khail-Kot Belian section, Kot Belian-Tarap section, Tarap-Pindi Gheb section and Pindi Gheb-Hakla Interchange section.