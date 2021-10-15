M-13 - Kharian - Rawalpindi Motorway

The project would be shaped up in November 2021.



According to a PC-I submitted in Planning Commission by NHA, the total length of the project is 117km long and it would be the 4-lane controlled access motorway.



The total proposed cost of the motorway is Rs88.32 billion including Rs68.91 billion construction and Rs7.09 billion land and utilities cost. The project would be completed in 30 months once started on Public Private Partnership mode.



The motorway starts from Kharian where the under construction Sialkot-Kharian Motorway would ends and then it will be terminated at T-Chowk on main G T Road near Rawat in Rawalpindi. The motorway includes 9 interchanges at Sarai Aalmgir, Jhelum, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Banth Moor, Chak Bali and T-chowk Rawat.



After its completion, the project would provide about a 100km short motorway route between Lahore and Islamabad.



The existing Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) is 375km long but new route from Lahore to Rawalpindi would be around 290km long.



Out of 290km project, 103km long Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is functional and 70km long Sialkot-Kharian Motorway is under construction while 117km long Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway is going to be inaugurated after cabinet approval.