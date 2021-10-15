M-13 - Kharian - Rawalpindi Motorway

Kharian-Pindi motorway: Revenue department completes land price assessment
Gujrat: The land revenue department in Punjab has completed a price assessment for the land acquisition for the 117-kilometre-long Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway project, news sources reported on October 20.
As per the sources, the land for the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway would be acquired from three cities in the following proportion:
- 18,526 kanals and 10 marlas of land for the Gujrat district highway project
- 6,488 kanals and five marlas in Gujrat tehsil
- 9,074 kanals and five marlas in Kharian
- 3,000 kanals in Sara-i-Alamgir tehsil.
According to official sources, the land acquisition assessment was conducted by the district price assessment committee headed by Gujrat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amer Shahzad Kang and comprised assistant commissioners (ACs) from three tehsils, as well as Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Aurangzaib Sidhu.
Furthermore, land acquisition for three additional megaprojects planned for the Gujrat district
has already been completed, including at least 189 kanals and 16 marlas for the Commissioner Complex in Machiana village, where a 90-acre plot of state property is located, and a sewage disposal facility at Hariawala Chowk.
It is important to note that the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project is a 117-kilometre-long, 4-Lane, access-controlled facility that will connect Jhelum, Mangla, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Mandra, and ends near Rawat near T-Chow. The project will be executed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and will be managed on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.
