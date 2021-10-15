What's new

M-13 - Kharian - Rawalpindi Motorway

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
85,154
93
139,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
M-13 - Kharian - Rawalpindi Motorway


1634332482186.png



1634332920853.png
 
Last edited:
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
85,154
93
139,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the PC-1 for construction of Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway at the cost of Rs88.32 billion for the consideration of Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

According to documents available with Business Recorder that Executive Board recommended the PC-1 for construction of Kharian-Rawalpindi 4-lane Motorway having 6-lane structures (117.1 kms) at the cost of Rs88.32 billion for the consideration of the CDWP.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
85,154
93
139,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The project would be shaped up in November 2021.

According to a PC-I submitted in Planning Commission by NHA, the total length of the project is 117km long and it would be the 4-lane controlled access motorway.

The total proposed cost of the motorway is Rs88.32 billion including Rs68.91 billion construction and Rs7.09 billion land and utilities cost. The project would be completed in 30 months once started on Public Private Partnership mode.

The motorway starts from Kharian where the under construction Sialkot-Kharian Motorway would ends and then it will be terminated at T-Chowk on main G T Road near Rawat in Rawalpindi. The motorway includes 9 interchanges at Sarai Aalmgir, Jhelum, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Banth Moor, Chak Bali and T-chowk Rawat.

After its completion, the project would provide about a 100km short motorway route between Lahore and Islamabad.

The existing Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) is 375km long but new route from Lahore to Rawalpindi would be around 290km long.

Out of 290km project, 103km long Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is functional and 70km long Sialkot-Kharian Motorway is under construction while 117km long Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway is going to be inaugurated after cabinet approval.
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
3,346
-3
4,106
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Get to it and build it PTI has some real jerks in the kharian division the condition of roads here is absolute shite.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

BANNED
May 23, 2017
10,033
-5
10,345
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ghazi52 said:
No, this is new route.
NATO used Indus Highway.
GT road is N-5.
Click to expand...
GT road was also used I believe because it connects back with the same route at Sohawa(not to be confused with village with same name in ISL) or Gujar Khan.

Motorway does too if you turn off Talagang towards Chakwal and Mianwali.

I've seen more NATO trucks on GT Road than Motorway that's for sure tho.

I wonder who were the Pakistani trucking companies handling those contracts if there ever were Pakistani companies handling NATO contracts. Would've made someone very rich.

Even in US military contracts can be very lucrative.
Great Janjua said:
Get to it and build it PTI has some real jerks in the kharian division the condition of roads here is absolute shite.
Click to expand...
More often it is a nexus of paindoo mna/mpa and ratta educated babus.
 
Last edited:
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
85,154
93
139,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Kharian-Pindi motorway: Revenue department completes land price assessment

Gujrat: The land revenue department in Punjab has completed a price assessment for the land acquisition for the 117-kilometre-long Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway project, news sources reported on October 20.

As per the sources, the land for the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway would be acquired from three cities in the following proportion:
  • 18,526 kanals and 10 marlas of land for the Gujrat district highway project
  • 6,488 kanals and five marlas in Gujrat tehsil
  • 9,074 kanals and five marlas in Kharian
  • 3,000 kanals in Sara-i-Alamgir tehsil.
According to official sources, the land acquisition assessment was conducted by the district price assessment committee headed by Gujrat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amer Shahzad Kang and comprised assistant commissioners (ACs) from three tehsils, as well as Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Aurangzaib Sidhu.

Furthermore, land acquisition for three additional megaprojects planned for the Gujrat district has already been completed, including at least 189 kanals and 16 marlas for the Commissioner Complex in Machiana village, where a 90-acre plot of state property is located, and a sewage disposal facility at Hariawala Chowk.

It is important to note that the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project is a 117-kilometre-long, 4-Lane, access-controlled facility that will connect Jhelum, Mangla, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Mandra, and ends near Rawat near T-Chow. The project will be executed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and will be managed on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.


Explore Kharian Rawalpindi Motorway Route.
Kharian Rawalpindi Motorway Route Map
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
M-8- Ratodero in Sindh to Gwadar Port Motorway
Replies
3
Views
717
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
ghazi52
PM Imran performs groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian motorway project
Replies
5
Views
531
Falconless
Falconless
Kabira
Ground breaking of 1st phase of Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway to be performed on May27: Murad
Replies
1
Views
566
Great Janjua
Great Janjua
ghazi52
M-12 - Sialkot - Kharian Motorway
Replies
10
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
H
Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to be upgraded to 8 lanes
Replies
2
Views
724
ZAMURD
Z

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom